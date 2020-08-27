 Skip to content
 
(Phys Org2)   Good news, the damage done to friendships during the pandemic is temporary. The screen captures of pantless zoom calls not so much   (phys.org) divider line
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Friendships and fashion are very resilient.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My circle of friendships was already strictly online, so I was way ahead of the curve on this one.
 
Snarfle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're assuming I had friend to begin with.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I dunno, some of my extended family have become Qanon plague rats. I'm not sure where this will end.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article knows it's audience
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sweet Mother of Pearl, I miss hanging out with friends.  Hell, I miss people watching on the subway.
 
