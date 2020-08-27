 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Sturgis event now spreading to at least 8 states. Who could have seen this coming?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Black Hills, Minnesota, annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, U.S. state, health officials, state health departments, South Dakota  
•       •       •

524 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 11:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 6 states? That's a republican win.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 states. preview is for sissies.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw it coming.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They will genuinely count this as a win. If they "only" caused 100 new cases out of 100,000+ attendees, they're going to be bragging about it all being a hoax. The Sturgis FB heroes already were talking up how there was no explosion in Sturgis itself.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Muh Freedumbs™
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who could have seenheard this coming?

FTFY
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Biker Trash gonna do Biker Trash things.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got 48 states but someone from Alaska probably rode down just to mess up my bet.

"Aloha, Stugis!  Naka hoi wahines and kanes!"

Gotdangit !
 
Dafatone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yesterday in South Dakota, we had 66 positive tests and 20 negatives. That's only a few days after we set a state high for positives (251 in about 1750 total tests).

These are nonsense numbers.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
rockpasta.comView Full Size


Your mom could, Trebek.  She likes it with the lights on.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Biker Trash gonna do Biker Trash things.


Like function as vectors for a disease that could kill a bunch of us.

Just found out the mayor of a small town I live not too far from was at the rally and he's bragging about it.

Farking asshole.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, is there anything white republicans cant make great again?

The last one gave us 9/11, an illegal war in Iraq and the total collapse of the economy, the housing crisis and the death of the American auto industry.

Then Obama comes in and slowly fixes all of Bush's fark ups (we make cars in this country again) and then you dummies hand the keys to a guy with the IQ of lawn furniture.

You idiots seriously need to be sterilized.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, but if the freedom-loving bikers weren't able to gather and do freedom stuff, we would all be socialist communist leftists and forced to gay marry. Which would you rather be? Leftist? Or dead from too much freedom?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Caravans of diseases.  Caravans on two wheels.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey now
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Let's get him elected" you said "it'll be good for business" you said
Shut-up Dmitri...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't we have a bunch of Fark Independents saying this would all be fine and our concerns were overblown?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I went to Sturgis and all I got was this Tshirt and Covid"
 
Number 216
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smash Mouth Kills It At Sturgis Biker Rally
Youtube csYBj0AgBdw
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I got 48 states but someone from Alaska probably rode down just to mess up my bet.



I wonder how widespread testing is among people in groups like who pride themselves in being obstinate in the face of a public health request.  Meaning, within the population of Sturgis attendees, some subset of them will develop symptoms as a result of the virus, but how many of them will avoid reporting it or even voluntarily getting tested as a precaution (assuming they're not sick enough to require hospitalization) just so that they don't help the people who were asking them to not have the rally.

Right now the article is saying the number of cases from the rally is on the order of 10s, but how many people across all the states got home and within a day or three "felt extra tired" or "a little under the weather" and decided it was just from all the traveling?  Fine for them, but could have spread to their local stores, churches, kids' schools, etc.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Biker culture... there's something I have zero interest in experiencing.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're getting to the point where we can't make deals with right-wingers so much as we need to "deal with" them.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/csYBj0Ag​Bdw]


Well, I see SOMEBODY forgot to bring the bread.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Number 216: [YouTube video: Smash Mouth Kills It At Sturgis Biker Rally]


The only thing smashmouth kills is peoples joy in hearing music.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WHO could have seen it coming?  Anyone with enough functioning braincells not to shiat when they rub their nipples.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only surprise in the low numbers, so far.
 
Number 216
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Number 216: [YouTube video: Smash Mouth Kills It At Sturgis Biker Rally]

The only thing smashmouth kills is peoples joy in hearing music.


That they do but technically it isn't smashmouth, it's the late show w/Stephen Colbert spoofing smashmouth so the song is actually bearable
 
PsyLord
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Murica, Fark yeah!  We're all outta spreading freedom.  That's old and busted.  The new hotness is spreading COVID-19!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ebenator: Biker culture... there's something I have zero interest in experiencing.


Think of all the hot tail you could get though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're not spreading Covid19, they're spreading FREEDOM!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.