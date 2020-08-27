 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   News: A gospel singer turned celebrity politician is accused of masterminding the brutal assassination of her husband; Fark: who was once her adopted son; WTFark: with the help of five of the couple's 55 children   (news.com.au) divider line
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If 2020 were a news story...

I'm kind of relieved this is happening outside of the US, JFC. There's only so much crazy I can handle in this country.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She killed him because divorce was ungodly, leaving her no choice?  WTF!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... Now, let me see if I've got this straight...."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anderson do Carmo, 42, was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin, in the garage of the family's home in Rio de Janeiro in June that year."
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby missed the obvious 'de Souza' joke?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: She killed him because divorce was ungodly, leaving her no choice?  WTF!


Right? Why is marriage a matter of public knowledge? Seems like stupid rules make our own hell.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: "Anderson do Carmo, 42, was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin, in the garage of the family's home in Rio de Janeiro in June that year."


Apparently she gave no farks... and wanted to make sure he didn't either.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline reads like the plot of a telenovela.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian family values
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: She killed him because divorce was ungodly, leaving her no choice?  WTF!


And the sex club they allegedly visited prior to his murder was totes chill. Biblical precedence of a wife watching her husband plow another woman and all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: Headline reads like the plot of a telenovela.


I would definitely watch that
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: "Anderson do Carmo, 42, was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin, in the garage of the family's home in Rio de Janeiro in June that year."


Fark user imageView Full Size

"You could say the family....    went totally 'nuts'."
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah?

*click*

Well, didn't see that coming in a brazillian years
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The Aristocrats?


Twice in one week!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin..."

I dont want to say anything controversial but she sounds like a Grade A biatch.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: "Anderson do Carmo, 42, was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin, in the garage of the family's home in Rio de Janeiro in June that year."


...Yeah, at that point you could draw the conclusion that it was kinda personal.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

[media1.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


THIS PLACE HAS EVERYTHING EVERYONE.
 
1derful
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Confused?  You won't be after this week's episode of Soap!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

1derful: [Fark user image 425x425]


DAMN YOU, DAMN YOU TO HELL

🎵 misbehavin' 🎵
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida?  "Clicks link" Ah, Brazil.  The Florida of South America.

//Prove me wrong
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, my guess is that her love extended to more than one adopted son.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maddan: She killed him because divorce was ungodly, leaving her no choice?  WTF!


Translation; he would have gotten some of her money in a divorce so he had to die
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

turboke: Headline reads like the plot of a telenovela.


Give it some time and it will be.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 506x509]


Well, they were at one point
 
yanoosh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
30 times in the groin sounds more like he had a little something on the side.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's always a breath of fresh air to see other countries more farked up than ours.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maddan: She killed him because divorce was ungodly, leaving her no choice?  WTF!


Not to defend her in any way whatsoever--Im guessing she mat have thought it's harder to fake/cover-up a divorce if you're a well known figure in a community where divorce is taboo.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm my own granpa SONG + Lyrics by GojiitaAF [FULL SONG + Subtitle]
Youtube 0VxLQZPqI2M
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Nurglitch: "Anderson do Carmo, 42, was discovered shot 30 times, mostly in the groin, in the garage of the family's home in Rio de Janeiro in June that year."

Apparently she gave no farks... and wanted to make sure he didn't either.


That is just how a Brazilian whacks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The reports include claims she wanted to kill her husband because she thought divorce ungodly, leaving her with no choice.
"What am I supposed to do? I can't separate from him because that would scandalise the name of God," she allegedly said in a message to one of her children.
Police reportedly believe that in the hours before Mr Do Carmo's shooting, he and Flordelis visited a swingers club in the Rio neighbourhood of Botafogo.


Somebody do a 23 and Me stat I think we might have Found Jerry Jr's long-lost half sister, perhaps father by Jrry Sr on a "mission trip"
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Celebrity "Christian" who married her adopted son as soon as he came of age, and adopted 55 kids, which helped "secure her place as a powerful and popular figure within Brazil's conservative Social Democratic Party."

And then, when suspected of premeditated murder, the police "were unable to detain Flordelis since she enjoys parliamentary immunity."

No wonder Trump loves Brazil.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's pretty close to a modern Old Testament vibe.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Must've been the bossa nova.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
