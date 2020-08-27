 Skip to content
(WLTX Columbia) Freshman trombone player drowning out anti BLM protest speaker every time he tried to spew racist and homophobic slurs is the hero we need right now. Womp womp (wltx.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Respect.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Damn, that's my school ('96). Good job, kid.

/California stole our acronym
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Respect.


Perhaps the best "username checks out" in history.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
free speech, bro
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could've guessed that people who disagree with BLM trend towards frothy racists?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he's not there on a trombone scholarship, he's terrible.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he still didn't laid after that concert, its only the guitarist or drummers that get groupies
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha that's great
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious. Beautiful.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you have just witnessed the first guy in history to ever get laid by telling folks he's a freshman band member.

Good on him!!!!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S funny!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, I dunno.  My conservative friends assure me true heroes load up on guns, cross state lines, find bad guys, and shoot them. I suggested that sounds an awful like vigilantism, which is illegal. But it turns out I was wrong because reasons.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've brought a tuba.

KKK marchers going to Rally
Youtube Rs4P1kKK-5k
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get laid in marching band.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about Unemployed Hitler's Superiority of Speech??  If a racist is talking your only recourse is to sit in a semi-circle and listen attentively otherwise you're violating his first, second, and fourth amendment rights!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trombones: The latest tool to keep thoughts out of liberal heads.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Charlie Brown's teacher was a racist moron too?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time I would have stood up for the racist's right to be heard, but I have seen where that leads.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Who could've guessed that people who disagree with BLM trend towards frothy racists?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Should've brought a tuba.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rs4P1kKK​-5k]


Trombone works.  (disclosure: Jazz trombonist waaaaay way back in HS)

I've been saying for years, the best way to defeat these fascist hatemongers is to follow them around with a second line of brass and saxophone playing "Yakety Sax" and "March of the Elephants" on continuous rotation.

/taking requests
//no free bird, dammit
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trombone-electro-scooter (original) HD
Youtube s5IKthNYhVY
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy takes down hate preacher in the most Scottish way possible
Youtube JwLaDzKFiBY
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a better video than this crappy news story video?  Somebody go look for one because I'm busy at the moment.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


This is way funnier.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people need to gather at the WH with vuvuzelas air horns and anything else that makes noise to drown out Trump's rose garden speech tonight
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to troll a parade
Youtube GfCqnHgXwBo
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's about time the trombonist gets a little respect.  Band directors always write arrangements where the trumpets get all the good parts.

/Stupid trumpets.
//Can you French horn players not play at full volume, for just once in your lives?!
 
Slypork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have given those racist a-holes a rusty trombone
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


Well, I mean, it still goes on.  For example, you posted this.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GfCqnHgX​wBo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Classic. Absolute classic.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

theToadMan: people need to gather at the WH with vuvuzelas air horns and anything else that makes noise to drown out Trump's rose garden speech tonight


Riot police generic volunteer soldiers assemble!

/Might be time for another bunker "inspection."
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


Has anyone stopped you?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Price is Right sad trombone was great
 
jchic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


No one stopped him from speaking.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First college kid ever to get super laid for his trombone skills.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Right is a tiny minority, so more and more they are bringing guns.
What happens when the far more numerous left starts bringing guns too?
Do they have a plan for that?
Guns aren't a special superpower, you know - they sell them, in stores.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Tr0mBoNe: Respect.

Perhaps the best "username checks out" in history.


Or maybe Tr0mBoNe just likes getting blown?
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


We tried that, he got elected.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice but isn't S Carolina the State where Nikki Haley had to change her name so that people would vote for her?  Plus why are they using USC when the real USC is way over there?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Ah, yes.  I don't like what someone is saying so I must stop everyone else from hearing it.  The fundamental problem with today's society.

What ever happened to just letting idiots speak and removing any doubt that they are a moron?


Ah yes, interrupting racists while they're spewing hate. Obviously THE FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM with today's society.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Right is a tiny minority, so more and more they are bringing guns.
What happens when the far more numerous left starts bringing guns too?
Do they have a plan for that?
Guns aren't a special superpower, you know - they sell them, in stores.


Like that will ever happen. You'll never see a D pol endorse gun ownership for marginalized communities in public.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mouser: Trombones: The latest tool to keep thoughts out of liberal heads.


Of course, conservative heads repel them naturally, so no trombones needed.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Nice but isn't S Carolina the State where Nikki Haley had to change her name so that people would vote for her?  Plus why are they using USC when the real USC is way over there?


University of South Carolina, founded 1801
University of Southern California founded 1880

The sacred legal standard of "dibs" applies, I believe.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: There was a time I would have stood up for the racist's right to be heard, but I have seen where that leads.


He has the right to say it. He doesn't have the right to make anyone hear it.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Careful, folks.  This kid is clearly a Marxist trying to impose the dictatorship of the trombonariat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: jso2897: The Right is a tiny minority, so more and more they are bringing guns.
What happens when the far more numerous left starts bringing guns too?
Do they have a plan for that?
Guns aren't a special superpower, you know - they sell them, in stores.

Like that will ever happen. You'll never see a D pol endorse gun ownership for marginalized communities in public.


Doesn't matter what D pols say or don't say. people under threat will defend themselves.
I do know what happened when we ran the same cycle back in the late sixties - when the Panthers and the Weathermen showed up, the Hard Hats suddenly mysteriously evaporated, and were never heard form again.
Like I said - guns and shooting are not superpowers, possessed by some people and not others.
It would be foolishly naive to believe that they are.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I needed this story today.

farking awesome.
 
