(Daily Star)   Old & busted: Love Shack. New Hotness: Sex Tent (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Melbourne, Tabloid, Dandenong West, local council, Hemmings Park precinct, Dandenong West shopkeeper Manjinder Kaur, Drug addiction, News Corporation  
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read that as Sex Taint.  Which goes back to our continued discussion on Eating Ass.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Shack will never be old and busted.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sex tent wasn't the only thing getting erected in there, amiright?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Love Shack will never be old and busted.


Came here to say this.  Subby was far too casual with something so sacred.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Getting out my pitch fork
And poking your hay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cs.cornell.eduView Full Size

"One time I killed a drifter to get an erection."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sex Tent?  I though they closed that place down!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 550x482]


*shakes fist*
Rain Dance
Youtube g2hK6_o5Pdw
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Umm... that is not what is meant by pitching a tent...
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 550x482]


In English slang, a hooker is called a brass, but I don't think they'd use it to that (s)extent.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: JerseyTim: Love Shack will never be old and busted.

Came here to say this.  Subby was far too casual with something so sacred.


I hear the tin roof rusted.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 550x482]


SEXTANT THREAD!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also quadrants:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And of course astrolabes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nylon Roof.....................Mildewed.....​..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: ViolentEastCoastCity: JerseyTim: Love Shack will never be old and busted.

Came here to say this.  Subby was far too casual with something so sacred.

I hear the tin roof rusted.


It did.  And that's ok.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB: I saw a sex tent on a beach in Costa Rica. Along with beer being sold in glass bottles and lots of litter and broken bottles, and a protection racket for anyone who wanted to use public parking. All this was on the "family friendly" beach which made me wonder about the other beach. Maybe there was a sex umbrella instead of the tent.
/CSB
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Nylon Roof.....................Mildewed.....​..

[Fark user image 850x478]


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size


WHAT A MILL DUDE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"Tent" surprisingly not on there
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Festival sex is best sex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well Love Shack is a lot more catchy then Sex Tent but then I recalled this song would provide a good base for a parody:
Sex Dwarf
Youtube PTkcNVfFqIk
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can understand their outrage. Victoria Bitters? What kinda place are your runnin' here?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bunch of pervs here.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Festival sex is best sex.


[Fark user image 526x344]


I hope he stretched first. Looks like he's about to pull a muscle or pop a disc.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well yeah, you know what they say about sex while camping.

It's farking in tents.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can stay at Kate's Lazy Cabin in Woodstock NY, you could even call it a shack.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


/yes
//that kate
///https://www.lazymeadow.com/lazy-ca​bin-​ny
(she also has a small motel in Mt Tremper NY and an all Airstream trailer camp in Cali)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SpectroBoy: Festival sex is best sex.


[Fark user image 526x344]

I hope he stretched first. Looks like he's about to pull a muscle or pop a disc.


I prefer to let HER pull my muscle.
 
