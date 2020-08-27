 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Oh crap   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
27
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TIL toilet hallways exist.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found such particles, called aerosols, in bathrooms 10 and 12 levels above the COVID-19 cases.

I live in a hi-rise so I'm getting a kick...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I poop in there!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fecal plume..... that is all.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would say we need to nuke China over this shiat, but I am afraid all we would get from that is a radioactive covid.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: They found such particles, called aerosols, in bathrooms 10 and 12 levels above the COVID-19 cases.

I live in a hi-rise so I'm getting a kick...


Well, the way 2020 is going this will be reality.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Get ready to contemplate the last several months as you eat the last of the dog.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I got this, bro"

cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size



cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

https://chicago.suntimes.com/2018/10/​1​7/18427016/working-the-story-mansions-​toilets-and-tax-breaks
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fecal Plume is the name of my scatpunk Anthrax cover band.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, was it live virus or shedded dead virus cells?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talk about a shiatty way to catch the 'rona.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what now, mandatory bleach tablets in every toilet tank? Sucks to be you, office workers using tankless toilets.
 
Flincher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a SBD in an elevator could legitimately be deadly now lmao.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, unlike what ever employers I've ever had told me, shiat apparently can roll uphill in reality.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great. Now there'll be a shortage of butt masks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the fark is that a picture of? Is that a communal toilet?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that all? I assumed from the headline, source, and what kind of year it's been that Godzilla had risen from the seas and was going on a rampage.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one has told the Japanese about the existence of traps in drains?
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why many places in China still use these
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: They found such particles, called aerosols, in bathrooms 10 and 12 levels above the COVID-19 cases.

I live in a hi-rise so I'm getting a kick...


Just make sure to keep the p-traps filled with water.

If the water in a P-trap evaporates (typically from non-use) it will allow sewer gasses to pass out through the fixtures drain. Normal use will keep the trap filled with water, preventing any gasses from entering the room.

Floor drains, for instance, usually have a 'trap primer' that dumps a small amount of water into the p-trap every so often to keep it from drying out.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if you have to line the hallways with toilets, you might have a different problem...
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This has been suspected for some time.  In NYC you have all sewage stacks venting the was of 16 million people, thus why NYC smells so bad.  In places like NYC it's literally raining COVID-19.

/Please do not leave NYC
//Your probally have her immunity at this point
///No need to leave and fark up the rest of the nation
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So....relevant ad featuring butt cheeks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flincher: So a SBD in an elevator could legitimately be deadly now lmao.


Yeah, stay away from the propeller.

thoughtco.comView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, this is your reminder if you haven't done so, to use a bleach puck or similar dispensing device in your toilet. COVID can spread from toilets, the bleach puck will kill anything hanging out in the water.
 
