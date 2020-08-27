 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Authorities say that if you are in Laura's path and haven't evacuated, the best thing to do now is gather a ziploc bag, a sharpie, and an index card, write down your name, SS# and next of kin, put it the bag and put the bag in your pocket. Seriously   (cnn.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, Acadiana, Cameron Parish, Louisiana, Louisiana, Cajun French, Tropical cyclone, Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, dangerous storm, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

1096 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 10:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe go ahead and put a life jacket on as well? Won't save you from a tree landing on you, but might keep you above the 15 feet of water where your neighborhood used to be...can't hurt.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write it directly on your arm with the Sharpie as well, hopefully your corpse won't be too waterlogged and bloated.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they said that yesterday morning. If you didn't, then oh well.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest tattooing such important information to your butthole. Not only will that information be safely tucked away between your cheeks, but you might get the coroner to comment on your remarkable anus
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming up, on The Discovery Channel!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I always thought a drivers license number was better-easier for cops to look up
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no1curr: I suggest tattooing such important information to your butthole. Not only will that information be safely tucked away between your cheeks, but you might get the coroner to comment on your remarkable anus


I don't know.
It is the south.
Lotta assholes down there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How's about I write it all on my penis which will be safely contained in your moms butthole.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Write it directly on your arm with the Sharpie as well, hopefully your corpse won't be too waterlogged and bloated.


That's what police usually go around telling people to scare them into evacuating. They make people sign a waiver saying no one will come rescue them and then the pull out the fat Sharpie to say "What is your SSN? We are writing it on your arms so we can ID your corpse later."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mr_a: I always thought a drivers license number was better-easier for cops to look up


If you're dead, police largely don't care who you are. That's the coroner's problem to ID the body.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if you suddenly hear the hawaii 5-0 theme and your no where near a TV or radio your farked.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jake Havechek: Write it directly on your arm with the Sharpie as well, hopefully your corpse won't be too waterlogged and bloated.

That's what police usually go around telling people to scare them into evacuating. They make people sign a waiver saying no one will come rescue them and then the pull out the fat Sharpie to say "What is your SSN? We are writing it on your arms so we can ID your corpse later."


No silly. The police won't be identifying corpses. They'll be too busy preventing looting... by confiscating valuables and storing them in their garage.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The situation is fluid.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Authorities also say to wear a mask, but we all know they're just trying to condition us into compliance. I will stand in a 20-ft storm surge just to prove I'm not a sheep.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a deep state plot to have the mark of the beast written on your arm and turn you in to a socialist. Hurricanes aren't even real.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you've got a sharpie, why not just redirect the hurricane to Alabama?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*checks radar*

Too Late.
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I ain't scared of no 'cane
rare.usView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.


Also, Global Pandemic.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mr_a: I always thought a drivers license number was better-easier for cops to look up


Cops can look you up just as easily with SSN as they can with DL.  Maybe not from their cars but someone back at the office certainly can.

Long ago i worked for a company that made a mobile system that could look someone up by all sorts of data.  The owner was a character.  He had the system in his car and when someone would cut him off/drive stupid he'd look em up by license plate (which would likely be illegal today), pull up next to them, and yell, "Hey <guy's full name>!  You drive like an asshole!" and drive off.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: mrmopar5287: Jake Havechek: Write it directly on your arm with the Sharpie as well, hopefully your corpse won't be too waterlogged and bloated.

That's what police usually go around telling people to scare them into evacuating. They make people sign a waiver saying no one will come rescue them and then the pull out the fat Sharpie to say "What is your SSN? We are writing it on your arms so we can ID your corpse later."

No silly. The police won't be identifying corpses. They'll be too busy preventing looting... by confiscating valuables and storing them in their garage.


And shooting the mentally disabled like in Nola! Thank goodness for our brave boys in blueblack tactical body armor.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark posting: 24 hours late

This post is scheduled to appear in the main board in 23 hours.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should I kiss my butt goodbye?

/ full disclosure: the hurricane will be a thunderstorm if it even gets this far. Although, things could get spicy. The biggest tornadic events happen when fronts from the gulf meet fronts out of Colorado.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.


Who still lives down there?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey! That's some good thinking!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not necessary.  The people from that area can easily be identified by their prints and DNA.
 
janzee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there another way of measuring the impact of a hurricane besides wind speed, surge etc..? Like "area of greatest impact"? I'm here in Houston and we were in lock down last night and it didn't even rain. Right now the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, mostly sunny for the rest of the week. I guess Hurricane Laura was a very small yet still qualified as a cat 4.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.


I remember that episode of Boondocks, at least.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.

Also, Global Pandemic.


SARS-CoV-2 is far from a global pandemic.  It is fast becoming a disease of the New World.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, great, more fear-mongering.
Let me guess, all I have to do to avoid this hurricane is take a simple vaccine, right?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is a deep state plot to have the mark of the beast written on your arm and turn you in to a socialist. Hurricanes aren't even real.


I thought they were God's punishment for tolerating the homos.  I'm so confused.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trust me, as someone who has dated a Laura back in the day. Get out while you can. I didn't and eventually ended up here on Fark posting about COBOL half the time.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd write 'Bill Gates' so I could get a really expensive funeral.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.

I remember that episode of Boondocks, at least.


Wonder how many people don't have wind insurance.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suspect this is intended only for able-bodied idiots, in which case: bravo.

However please remember there are elderly and infirm people who cannot evacuate and there are brave souls who choose to stay to protect those people.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even in normal times, there's always people who decide to stay behind and wait out the storm regardless of how bad the projection looks.

In the Year of Covid, I wonder how much higher that number is when people try doing the risk evaluation compared to going to a hotel or, heaven help them, a shelter.

Thanks, Trump.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Authorities also say to wear a mask, but we all know they're just trying to condition us into compliance. I will stand in a 20-ft storm surge just to prove I'm not a sheep.


This reminds me of the story told by the Kahless Clone in Star Trek.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Tr0mBoNe: bthom37: Remember when Katrina hit and Farkers across the country opened up their homes to other Farkers?

I cannot imagine that happening today, which says sad things about the state of this website.

Also, Global Pandemic.

SARS-CoV-2 is far from a global pandemic.  It is fast becoming a disease of the New World.


And Russia.  And India.  And Brazil.  And it really hasn't gone away in Europe either.  So, um, you're wrong.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They ain't gonna be vakyu-ated, and they ain't gonna wear no mask! They're muricans, dammit! Nobody tells them what to do!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't you just use the sharpie to change the path of the storm?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I suspect this is intended only for able-bodied idiots, in which case: bravo.

However please remember there are elderly and infirm people who cannot evacuate and there are brave souls who choose to stay to protect those people.


I'm trying to think of a single scenario where someone isn't able to move or be moved...

hospitals have transportation and evacuation plans, buses are put in service (for free in this case) for people who don't have vehicles of their own, maybe hospices where there are no family members or friends to help and the staff are assholes?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Early indications after landfall were that they somehow overestimated the storm surge.  For whatever reason this storm just wasn't pushing the amount of water it should have.  To put in perspective, this storm was actually more powerful at landfall than Katrina, but Katrina had a storm surge of over 20 feet on its eastern side.
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: if you suddenly hear the hawaii 5-0 theme and your no where near a TV or radio your farked.


Really?  I always hear Wipeout.

Something about the insane laugh at the beginning I guess

/BTW, you're farked, not your farked.  I mean, unless you're Drew.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Write it directly on your arm with the Sharpie as well, hopefully your corpse won't be too waterlogged and bloated.


Torn in half by tidal forces and raccoons
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I suspect this is intended only for able-bodied idiots, in which case: bravo.

However please remember there are elderly and infirm people who cannot evacuate and there are brave souls who choose to stay to protect those people.

I'm trying to think of a single scenario where someone isn't able to move or be moved...

hospitals have transportation and evacuation plans, buses are put in service (for free in this case) for people who don't have vehicles of their own, maybe hospices where there are no family members or friends to help and the staff are assholes?


Yeah why don't people just have the servants take them to their jets and fly to a hotel in another city?
I don't get it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mr_a: I always thought a drivers license number was better-easier for cops to look up

Cops can look you up just as easily with SSN as they can with DL.  Maybe not from their cars but someone back at the office certainly can.

Long ago i worked for a company that made a mobile system that could look someone up by all sorts of data.  The owner was a character.  He had the system in his car and when someone would cut him off/drive stupid he'd look em up by license plate (which would likely be illegal today), pull up next to them, and yell, "Hey <guy's full name>!  You drive like an asshole!" and drive off.


Back in the old days you could purchase license plate registries from the state, they were like phone books.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.