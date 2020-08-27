 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The madness of King George's television license   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO TAXATION WITHOUT EXCESSIVE SOLICITATION!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TV Detector Vans Alert Commercial - 1985
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, you got a permit for that loiscence?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BBC will show you how to derive eigenvalues for an n-dimensional matrix.  You don't get that with any other kind of broadcasting service.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love the graffiti!


I love the graffiti!
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap. People who don't own TVs (surprisingly, there are still a few of them out there) still regularly get threatening letters from the Licensing Authority, who refuse to believe it.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are they from the Ministry of Housinge?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a relic from back when TVs were luxuries? Because it seems like just a flat tax on everyone would be a lot cheaper than funding a whole bureaucracy for the small number of people who try to cheat. Does streaming even count since every device streams now?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap. People who don't own TVs (surprisingly, there are still a few of them out there) still regularly get threatening letters from the Licensing Authority, who refuse to believe it.

The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap. People who don't own TVs (surprisingly, there are still a few of them out there) still regularly get threatening letters from the Licensing Authority, who refuse to believe it.


I mean duh.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are they from the Ministry of Housinge?


Is that you, Eric?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh, have we got a video?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. I'd expect nearly every household has at least one TV. Why not average everything out and tack the TV tax onto the income tax?

It would probably save huge amounts on enforcement costs.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How do the TV licenses even work with the internet? Do you have to pay if you own a phone?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is that a relic from back when TVs were luxuries? Because it seems like just a flat tax on everyone would be a lot cheaper than funding a whole bureaucracy for the small number of people who try to cheat. Does streaming even count since every device streams now?


My understanding is that it's mostly to pay for the BBC. Which seems like a reasonable deal.

But maybe less worth the bureaucracy of tracking TV ownership now that it's virtually universal, and BBC content is accessible without a TV. It made more sense when ownership was more uneven.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd gladly pay an annual TV license fee if it would get rid of commercials on the main channels - not to mention it means TV isn't commercially-driven and would include awesome documentaries which would never draw huge audiences commercial TV requires.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was stationed in England back in the 1980's and had to deal with the TV license.   if I recall,there were different levels of cost for the license.  There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

serfdood: There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.


Theres a fourth tier discount if you only watch shows with all Mexican casts.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Csb

When I lived in the UK I once bought a TV. A few dates later I received a letter from the TV licencing company telling me I needed a licence. I wrote back saying I bought the TV solely to play games consoles and watch dvds (this was true, I bought a Gamecube the same day as the TV). They wrote me a very strong reply telling me if I watch TV I will be caught and I will pay a fine.

TV wasn't ever connected to an aerial at that address, I really didn't watch TV.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In that case, give me a bee license.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap. People who don't own TVs (surprisingly, there are still a few of them out there) still regularly get threatening letters from the Licensing Authority, who refuse to believe it.


TVs used to have a giant electron gun inside them that put out a unique signature.  Today's flat panels do not.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Young Ones - TV
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

serfdood: I was stationed in England back in the 1980's and had to deal with the TV license.   if I recall,there were different levels of cost for the license.  There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.


Blind deaf mute quadriplegic was the lowest tier of service, if I recall.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeesh...paying a fee just to own a television.  How lame.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't have any TV's, just a couple really large monitors with a mix of internal and external computers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Blind deaf mute quadriplegic was the lowest tier of service, if I recall.


If you just sit and stare at a small pile of burning garbage inside the TV frame like that kid in Terminator you dont have to pay anything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hobbess: I don't have any TV's, just a couple really large monitors with a mix of internal and external computers.


nerd alert.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: serfdood: There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.

Theres a fourth tier discount if you only watch shows with all Mexican casts.

Theres a fourth tier discount if you only watch shows with all Mexican casts.


Huh... I'd pay extra for that
What a British cast photo looks like
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain: Because it seems like just a flat tax on everyone would be a lot cheaper than funding a whole bureaucracy for the small number of people who try to cheat.

This IS Britain, Captain.  Would you care to rethink the question?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: dothemath: serfdood: There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.

Theres a fourth tier discount if you only watch shows with all Mexican casts.

Huh... I'd pay extra for that
[Fark user image 425x389]
What a British cast photo looks like
[Fark user image 425x239]


If you want to go with the old "All British people are ugly" bullsh*t, do try to pick a TV show that is more recent than the f*cking 70s.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: serfdood: I was stationed in England back in the 1980's and had to deal with the TV license.   if I recall,there were different levels of cost for the license.  There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.

Blind deaf mute quadriplegic was the lowest tier of service, if I recall.

Blind deaf mute quadriplegic was the lowest tier of service, if I recall.


Saving money on TV license fees gives you more money for pinball.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this like the PBS donation appeal, but mandatory?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Huh... I'd pay extra for that


Me too, the British fark up everything they touch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: dothemath: serfdood: There was one for color televisions (colour for our British friends), a lower cost for black and white TVs, and a further discount if you were blind.

Theres a fourth tier discount if you only watch shows with all Mexican casts.

Huh... I'd pay extra for that
[Fark user image 425x389]
What a British cast photo looks like
[Fark user image 425x239]


The guy on the top right isn't bad.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Is this like the PBS donation appeal, but mandatory?


Pretty much yes.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have British friends who routinely biatch about the TV license, but also admit that it provides for better programming because it allows the BBC to remain commercial-free, thus freeing up producers/writers/directors to create interesting content without worrying about making money off it. I wish we had something similar to that here because right now all I watch is National Geographic, Smithsonian, The Weather Channel, News14 Carolina (Spectrum News), and Animal Planet. I can't remember the last time I watched network TV for anything.

Maybe if it wasn't full of garbage like Love Island, Big Brother, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and whatever the fark The Floor Is Lava is, people like me wouldn't avoid it like the plague.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: If you want to go with the old "All British people are ugly" bullsh*t, do try to pick a TV show that is more recent than the f*cking 70s


Why? British people are exactly as ugly now as they were back then.
Maybe even more so.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I Ate Shergar: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KnlYiFxu​at4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap. People who don't own TVs (surprisingly, there are still a few of them out there) still regularly get threatening letters from the Licensing Authority, who refuse to believe it.

TVs used to have a giant electron gun inside them that put out a unique signature.  Today's flat panels do not.


Which looked exactly like a CRT computer monitor.

Oddly enough, I'm presently using a TV for a monitor because you can get absolutely gigantic 4k TVs at better than computer monitor prices (expect to have to turn it on and set it to "computer" *every * time you sit in front of it).  Recommended for everyone interested in a giant monitor who doesn't live in Blighty or similar places that tax TVs
/smartTVs are subsidized by spying on you.
//But you don't have to plug it into the internet or cable.
///this slashie behind a firewall
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Marcus Aurelius: Blind deaf mute quadriplegic was the lowest tier of service, if I recall.

If you just sit and stare at a small pile of burning garbage inside the TV frame like that kid in Terminator you dont have to pay anything.


Carbon tax.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap.


In theory, they can exist and they do work.

My only experience is in the USA. I found an area in my city where GPS does not work for about a 3 block radius up and down one street, and less distance the other directions. On a lark, I submitted a report to the FCC site for that kind of thing. Less than a week later I got an email from a FCC Regional Director thanking me and saying they had a signal detection van drive down from Chicago to Central Illinois and they found a Comcast box on a pole that was "leaking" some signal that was jamming GPS reception. The RD said Comcast was genuinely surprised when they got a phone call telling them to immediately send a technician to disable that box. The RD said GPS is considered to be a "safety of life" service and they prioritize that kind of thing.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: grumpfuff: If you want to go with the old "All British people are ugly" bullsh*t, do try to pick a TV show that is more recent than the f*cking 70s

Why? British people are exactly as ugly now as they were back then.
Maybe even more so.


This is where I would normally post a bunch of attractive British people and comment on their sharp knees, but it's really not worth the effort anymore.

Stupid people gonna stupid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I have British friends who routinely biatch about the TV license, but also admit that it provides for better programming because it allows the BBC to remain commercial-free, thus freeing up producers/writers/directors to create interesting content without worrying about making money off it. I wish we had something similar to that here because right now all I watch is National Geographic, Smithsonian, The Weather Channel, News14 Carolina (Spectrum News), and Animal Planet. I can't remember the last time I watched network TV for anything.

Maybe if it wasn't full of garbage like Love Island, Big Brother, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and whatever the fark The Floor Is Lava is, people like me wouldn't avoid it like the plague.

Maybe if it wasn't full of garbage like Love Island, Big Brother, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and whatever the fark The Floor Is Lava is, people like me wouldn't avoid it like the plague.


fark that...I'm glad I don't have to pay additional taxes just for owning a consumer product.

And there are better viewing options than the ones you described.  Granted, you have to pay for them, but it's better that I get to choose what I am paying for, rather than the government forcing me to pay for content that I might not watch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: This is where I would normally post a bunch of attractive British people and comment on their sharp knees, but it's really not worth the effort anymore.


You sound ugly.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: grumpfuff: This is where I would normally post a bunch of attractive British people and comment on their sharp knees, but it's really not worth the effort anymore.

You sound ugly.

You sound ugly.


Yup. Also, someone bored of stupid stereotypes.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We have something similar here in Prague but they don't write you, so we went 2 years or so without paying. When we realized this, we sent some money and never heard from them again. And it's not nearly as high as in the UK.

Personally, I think it'd be a lot easier if they just put a line on my cable bill but it's like likely more complex than it seems.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As an American, I have to rely on you Brits to keep funding the BBC so I can continue to get new episodes of Doctor Who every few years, whenever they get time to crank a couple shows out and call it a season. SO PAY YOUR GODDAMNED TV LICENSES YOU STINGY BASTARDS.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I Ate Shergar: The whole "detector vans" thing is bullcrap.

In theory, they can exist and they do work.

My only experience is in the USA. I found an area in my city where GPS does not work for about a 3 block radius up and down one street, and less distance the other directions. On a lark, I submitted a report to the FCC site for that kind of thing. Less than a week later I got an email from a FCC Regional Director thanking me and saying they had a signal detection van drive down from Chicago to Central Illinois and they found a Comcast box on a pole that was "leaking" some signal that was jamming GPS reception. The RD said Comcast was genuinely surprised when they got a phone call telling them to immediately send a technician to disable that box. The RD said GPS is considered to be a "safety of life" service and they prioritize that kind of thing.


No one is saying you can't detect radio frequencies. Telling wether a TV is being used to watch live TV from down the street on the other hand isn't happening
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I have British friends who routinely biatch about the TV license, but also admit that it provides for better programming because it allows the BBC to remain commercial-free, thus freeing up producers/writers/directors to create interesting content without worrying about making money off it. I wish we had something similar to that here because right now all I watch is National Geographic, Smithsonian, The Weather Channel, News14 Carolina (Spectrum News), and Animal Planet. I can't remember the last time I watched network TV for anything.

Maybe if it wasn't full of garbage like Love Island, Big Brother, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and whatever the fark The Floor Is Lava is, people like me wouldn't avoid it like the plague.

Maybe if it wasn't full of garbage like Love Island, Big Brother, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and whatever the fark The Floor Is Lava is, people like me wouldn't avoid it like the plague.


Ah, we like to biatch about it while ignoring the fact that it also pays for all BBC radio (many national radio stations and even more county radio stations) TV and radio in and Gaelic and Welsh languages plus all of the BBC Web presence. All with zero adverts.
 
