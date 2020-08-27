 Skip to content
(CNN) The last time a storm this powerful hit Louisiana, they were thinking that in a few years they might have to think about seceding from the Union
Atomic Jonb
1 hour ago  
They were thinking about secession in 2005?
 
Magorn
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: They were thinking about secession in 2005?


Well very likely, but Katrina cam ashore as a Cat 3, albeit a massive one.  Laura's winds were ten MPH from bumping it to a Cat 5
 
Atomic Jonb
1 hour ago  

Magorn: Atomic Jonb: They were thinking about secession in 2005?

Well very likely, but Katrina cam ashore as a Cat 3, albeit a massive one.  Laura's winds were ten MPH from bumping it to a Cat 5


Ah, ashore.  I didn't read my own link far enough.  I just remembered it being cat 5, but that was at sea.  Mea Culpa.
 
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: They were thinking about secession in 2005?


Katrina was only ever a Category 5 storm over water. It had weakened to Category 3 storm when it made landfall, which is why things weren't even worse than they were.
 
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
Apologies, Magorn. I'll have to kill you now.
 
Marcus Aurelius
52 minutes ago  
I think the real question, and the one everyone wants an answer to, is: are the refineries OK?
 
Snort
21 minutes ago  
More fake news from CNN
 
JTtheCajun
21 minutes ago  
I lived in a little town outside Lake Charles until my 30s. I've got a lot of people I've been trying to track down...sigh.
 
ToughActinProlactin
20 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I lived in a little town outside Lake Charles until my 30s. I've got a lot of people I've been trying to track down...sigh.


The ruins of the La Quinta looked pretty grim.
 
Magorn
18 minutes ago  

Snort: More fake news from CNN


It's all a plot to make President Trump look bad and distract from his speech! Really this is no worse than a "mild thunderstorm"
 
Prof. Frink
18 minutes ago  
Think how much federal government-aid money we could be saving now if they had then.
 
Enomai
16 minutes ago  
Sincerely, from the bottom of my heart subby, fark you.
 
bthom37
14 minutes ago  
Don't let your dreams stay dreams, Louisiana!
 
wingnut396
14 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: JTtheCajun: I lived in a little town outside Lake Charles until my 30s. I've got a lot of people I've been trying to track down...sigh.

The ruins of the La Quinta looked pretty grim.


No, that is just their standard ambiance.
 
Enomai
13 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Think how much federal government-aid money we could be saving now if they had then.


Think about how much more you'd be paying to get your goods and gas while you're at it.
 
sid244
13 minutes ago  
Hope these guys are ready?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think the real question, and the one everyone wants an answer to, is: are the refineries OK?


The ones in Port Arthur and Houston are probably OK since they're west of the storm. The hurricane went right over the Garden Banks portion of the Gulf, which has some big platforms. I'm sure those were shut down and evacuated, though.
 
wingnut396
8 minutes ago  

sid244: Hope these guys are ready?
[Fark user image 225x225]


Have friends of friends in it and they posted video of them traveling to Lake Charles area.  To be honest, this isn't a long term flooding event like South Louisiana in 2016 or Harvey 2017.   The can certainly help in the clean up but I don't expect a ton of people stranded in high water like those other storms.
 
Prof. Frink
7 minutes ago  

Enomai: Prof. Frink: Think how much federal government-aid money we could be saving now if they had then.

Think about how much more you'd be paying to get your goods and gas while you're at it.


We'd just buy it from them on the international market. Wouldn't it even cost less if they still got to use slave labor? Like items from [insert your favorite Asian nation or prison-industrial complex here]
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
6 minutes ago  
New Orleans is sinkin'
and I don't wanna swim.
 
Dr Dreidel
6 minutes ago  
Make a note, Farkers, of all the politicians telling Louisiana that they're on their own for rebuilding.

Like Texan Members of Congress who DEMANDED IMMEDIATE (pre-demanded it, really) relief for Hurricane Harvey in 2017 - this, after those same legislators, after several weeks of foot-dragging while people were literally underwater - voted against a relief bill because of all the (nonexistent) "pork" in it.

Not that we need another data point for "Republicans are callously indifferent to the suffering of Americans", but we have one anyway.
 
OldJames
3 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Show the storm who's boss, end up rich. That's how it works
 
Mock26
1 minute ago  
I hope the pets left behind are okay.
 
