(TMZ)   You can't make rent but at least Jeff Bezos has $200 billion   (tmz.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, check my math- If you were a rebellious colonial vampire and made $5 every minute since the declaration of independence was signed in 1776, you would still only be just shy of 60% on your way to your first billion, and you'd need 337ish times as much to match Bezos' wealth.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His path to becoming a dragon is nearly complete.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At what point would you say "I think I have enough now. Maybe those who work for me should have a little bit of this...."
I personally would have a while ago. That's a lot of money....and I'm weird that way....
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You are free, as an American, to poop in front of any of Jeff Bezos many buildings, and I encourage you to do so.
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You don't have $200 billion.  $200 billion has you.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's undoubtedly wealthier than I'll ever be, but a lot of this $200 billion is in stocks rather than cash. If he dumped the stocks to turn them liquid they'd plummet in value.

Poor schmoe would probably only be worth $200 million.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


Well, that bond villain lair ain't gonna build itself.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happens when 20 guys have all the money, and everyone else has $0? (or in most cases less than $0)

Congratulations, you win Capitalism. Now what?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you want to be rich then change the way the world buys and sells stuff.

If you're complaining about this from your couch in front of your TV then crai moar, n00b.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's three chicks at the same time cash.

Really.  At what point do you just decide to kick back and have fun?  200 billion?  I could announce a huge fun place called BezoLand.  Put up premium rids and fancy shoppes (fancy!)  Then give the press a tour of the place a day before and announce the first ones through will be orphans and war vets and little Cancer kids.

On he big day, with everyone right outside the place, blow it all to bits.  Right in front of them.  Then escape in my Indestruct-a-Ball.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


After having my mental health shattered after working there for 6 years, they can keep their jobs.

Their retention rate is horrible by the way....and yes I have that data, and no I can't share it for legal reasons.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jeff woulda crossed the $200 bil threshold earlier if not for last year's $137 billion divorce with his ex-wife, MacKenzie

Hey Jeff, I'm a straight man but i'll agree to marry you and divorce you for only $136 billion. My lawyer has overnight shipping options.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


Ah yes, whatever the bare minimum legal wage is where ever the part time, temporary, contract - basically any clause possible to ensure Bezos doesn't have to pay a living wage/health benefits/pensions jobs.
Yup, must be a paradise where people are literally lining up for an in no way have horror stories of shady human resources practices.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cabbyman: If you're complaining about this from your couch in front of your TV then crai moar, n00b.


Im complaining about this in front of your moms TV.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have to admit I'm kicking myself for not getting into Amazon stonks back when they just sold books.

Of course I still wouldn't have $100 billion worth, but I probably wouldn't have to worry about my retirement.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shift the conversation towards the progressive:

Only tax billionaires.
 
hej
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
God I hate that guy so much.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Jeff woulda crossed the $200 bil threshold earlier if not for last year's $137 billion divorce with his ex-wife, MacKenzie

Hey Jeff, I'm a straight man but i'll agree to marry you and divorce you for only $136 billion. My lawyer has overnight shipping options.


Hell I'll do it for $136 million.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


Yes, the kind of minimum wage, unskilled, high-turnover labor we all want to get in on.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah well I can't make rent because I spent my unemployment checks on amazon.

/not true, but probably is for a lot
//made money on the zon stonks a while back
///He doesn't really have 200, not in amazon stock he probably has like 10 billion, which is just horrible.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


It sounds like you might be forgetting what they're providing for him. A job goes both ways. Or it's supposed to, anyway. But they're all lucky to have jobs, amiright? If only he were lucky enough to have people building his empire for him.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is this "sick"? How much have you bought on Amazon, subby? If you have bought a single item, you can STFU.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


Oh the beauty of America where every fool thinks he too can become a Bill Gates or Jeff bezos

that is about as likely as anyone becoming pro NFL or pro NBA
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
It happens but only to a select few

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Soros, as an individual, is worth $8.3 billion, but if you count his bribes political contributions, he makes Bezos look like a piker.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: cabbyman: If you're complaining about this from your couch in front of your TV then crai moar, n00b.

Im complaining about this in front of your moms TV.


What a coincidence, his mom got a package from me last week. Delivered with authority at the rear entrance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

amigafin: At what point would you say "I think I have enough now. Maybe those who work for me should have a little bit of this...."
I personally would have a while ago. That's a lot of money....and I'm weird that way....


You sound poor money is like a drug the more you use it the more you need it and the more of it you need it's escalating upward very few people not know hoe to live within their means and even less people know how to live below their means
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this "sick"? How much have you bought on Amazon, subby? If you have bought a single item, you can STFU.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Republicans are probably fighting over who gets to suck his dick first as we speak. lead the antitrust probe into Amazon's dealings.


Come on man, at least have a passing familiarity with current events before commenting.  Don't get me wrong, if he weren't liberal, I seriously doubt they'd be pushing with the same vigor.  But your stereotype is lazy.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.


more like 840,000 people who can barely make ends meet added 200billion to his net worth because he only has to pay the going rate for labor which is "barely enough to live on" because in the usa if you dont work you don't eat. If he needed to pay them based on how valuable their work is .....
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CokeBear: What happens when 20 guys have all the money, and everyone else has $0? (or in most cases less than $0)

Congratulations, you win Capitalism. Now what?


It doesn't work like that. Money is only a representation of value. It isn't value itself. If 20 people ended up with all the currency in the world, it still wouldn't account for the labor value of the other 7 billion people. You think Bezos is going to wash his own windows?

There would still be a market and people with varying levels of economic value, even if there wasn't an official currency.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CokeBear: What happens when 20 guys have all the money, and everyone else has $0? (or in most cases less than $0)

Congratulations, you win Capitalism. Now what?


Literally the point of Monopoly
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Making the 1st billion is the hardest.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: dothemath: cabbyman: If you're complaining about this from your couch in front of your TV then crai moar, n00b.

Im complaining about this in front of your moms TV.

What a coincidence, his mom got a package from me last week. Delivered with authority at the rear entrance


Interesting... she says both of those instances were highly unmemorable... didn't even wake her up...

But rape jokes, AMIRITE?!?!?!?!?  Totally awesome!!!
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.

Oh the beauty of America where every fool thinks he too can become a Bill Gates or Jeff bezos

that is about as likely as anyone becoming pro NFL or pro NBA
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
It happens but only to a select few

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


It has less to do with average Joes thinking they can become a billionaire, and more to do with thinking that its stupid to suggest that people shouldn't be allowed to become one.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Anubislg: Phony_Soldier: Yeah, but you don't provide 840,000 people with jobs.

After having my mental health shattered after working there for 6 years, they can keep their jobs.

Their retention rate is horrible by the way....and yes I have that data, and no I can't share it for legal reasons.


We have a couple fulfillment centers near us. They cannot keep people and everyone I have met that worked for Amazon hated it.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Mikey1969: Why is this "sick"? How much have you bought on Amazon, subby? If you have bought a single item, you can STFU.

[Fark user image 614x478]


Every loser out there always seems to know how to spend other people's money.  You are a loser for a reason.. you cannot manage or be trusted with money.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yea, but it's a dry 200 billion, so it seems like a lot less.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Soros, as an individual, is worth $8.3 billion, but if you count his bribes political contributions, he makes Bezos look like a piker.


Even if you're the kind of nutcase who thinks Soros funds 100% of Democrats, Hillary's entire campaign was only $1.4B. That's still a ways away from $200B.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's three chicks at the same time cash.


Or like
1.3 divorces
137777 Stormy Daniels
400 Donald Trumps
2 Alaska's
10 Rhode Islands
 
cabbyman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: MBooda: Soros, as an individual, is worth $8.3 billion, but if you count his bribes political contributions, he makes Bezos look like a piker.

Even if you're the kind of nutcase who thinks Soros funds 100% of Democrats, Hillary's entire campaign was only $1.4B. That's still a ways away from $200B.


The difference is that Hillary lost in spectacular and historic fashion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Call the Guy: dothemath: cabbyman: If you're complaining about this from your couch in front of your TV then crai moar, n00b.

Im complaining about this in front of your moms TV.

What a coincidence, his mom got a package from me last week. Delivered with authority at the rear entrance

Interesting... she says both of those instances were highly unmemorable... didn't even wake her up...

But rape jokes, AMIRITE?!?!?!?!?  Totally awesome!!!


Its not rape if she put on her own leash.
 
Orallo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Its simply obscene.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's three chicks at the same time cash.


But in this day and age you can't really do that with his high profile. You'd end up with false stories, extortion rackets, baseless criminal charges from all those girls using you for money and the gram. One girl at a time with billions if your lucky and you'd still probably get sued, look at his marriage cost him 60 billion. The sweet spot for three chicks at the same time is probably just a few mil, if my broke ass got two at the same time a number of times in my 20's.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cabbyman: UltimaCS: MBooda: Soros, as an individual, is worth $8.3 billion, but if you count his bribes political contributions, he makes Bezos look like a piker.

Even if you're the kind of nutcase who thinks Soros funds 100% of Democrats, Hillary's entire campaign was only $1.4B. That's still a ways away from $200B.

The difference is that Hillary lost in spectacular and historic fashion.


Bezos didn't run for president, much less win.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't even know what I'd do with one billion after taxes.  I guess I'd go back to my old town, give a million each to the Friends groups for the museum and the library, naturally to my home lodge and the Shriners, both Kiwanis clubs, Rotary, um... the Catholic and the Protestant soup kitchens... perhaps five million to the city to pay off debts and start a good emergency fund for downturns... there's a homeless shelter, an organization to help abused women... both school districts can get a million for student organizations, a million to the junior college and the regular college for student organizations... I'm not sure who else.  Twenty million, and nine hundred and eighty million to go.  I could branch out to the nearby counties as well.  Shoot.  I can't even begin to wrap my mind around having a billion dollars.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lord Brixton: He's undoubtedly wealthier than I'll ever be, but a lot of this $200 billion is in stocks rather than cash. If he dumped the stocks to turn them liquid they'd plummet in value.

Poor schmoe would probably only be worth $200 million.


He has been relatively actively selling his AMZN shares - cashing out billions per year for at least a few years now. So far, it hasn't had a noticeable impact on the share prices.

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity​/stocks/amzn/insider-activity

Most of is wealth is still in AMZN stock like you say, but the SEC disclosures seem to be a bigger obstacle to cashing in than how his sales might flood the market.
 
mgb57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good for him. I'd be happy to have that, but I'm not as creative, driven and lucky.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Mikey1969: Why is this "sick"? How much have you bought on Amazon, subby? If you have bought a single item, you can STFU.

[Fark user image image 614x478]


It's not "society", it's participating in a practice that you then turn around and condemn. That's called "hypocrisy".
 
