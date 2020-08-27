 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The COVID-19 vaccine may end up pitting science against politics, something that's never happened once in the history of things happening and certainly would be a completely new development in this pandemic   (npr.org) divider line
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm waiting for it to put science up against business. We all know how much they're gonna want to charge for it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/Galileo
/galileo
/GALILEO FIGARO
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/Galileo
/galileo
/GALILEO FIGARO


raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*scratches head*
This is a no-brainer for me, but then again, I read books about history, so....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this could be a boon for the antivaxxer movement if they fark this up for political reasons...

"See! We told you! VaCcInEs R DANGERMOUSE!"
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is, would PBS be taking the same position if it were Hillary as President, pushing to get a vaccine out?

Probably not. They'd be all for it then.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Politicians do not get the vaccine nor anyone in thier state until they make a public statement openly supporting its use
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't want the vaccine released until we find out a way to use it as a means to sterilize conservative families. There's gotta be some way to combine it with some new really long term depo provera. Plus, we'll need some variation for that drug that also works on men. Other than that, I'm set with whatever the usual vaccine protocols scientists already have.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing to remember is. If it works its thanks to Trump. It it fails he had nothing to do with it.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Governor Noem said last night: "We are not - and will not be - the subjects of an elite class of so-called experts."

/ Ow, my balls!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, the bear patrol is right here on schedule. Low energy though. Maybe if someone would toss them a pic-a-nic basket they would try harder.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if President Kangaroo were elected, PBS would be be pro eating people!

/prove me wrong
//straw men are fun
///don't blame me, I voted for Kodos
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: I just don't want the vaccine released until we find out a way to use it as a means to sterilize conservative families.


Next election cycle theyre going to nominate a lawn chair with an AR-15 on it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a 100% chance that Trump will announce the development of a successful vaccine against COVID in mid-October.

The chances of an actual successful vaccine existing in mid-October are far smaller.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, I think the real question is how much plant food did your mom eat when she was pregnant with you?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think Clint Eastwood would want to run.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been watching therapies for a while, cytodyn has been using leronlimab as a treatment with a lot of success, has phase 2 and phase 3 trials.
Phase 2 completed with statistically significant NEWS2 endpoint.  They applied for EUA about 2 weeks ago and nothing back from FDA yet.

Trump goes into a fit over convalescent plasma and it gets an EUA.  China, the Dutch and Fauci all said it does not work.
Same with hydroxychloroquine.

100% political 0% science.
Sadly people are dying
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit, autocorrect!  I wrote Kang.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the good old days?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife's nutso relatives say it's a front to inject the RFID chip and the injection site will leave you with the mark of the beast.  Oh don't worry.  They're safely up in their compound.  They only come down for Sudafed, marijuana and to cheat the health care system.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People forget the politics around the polio vaccine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mid October: "I will be making a huge, huge announcement in two weeks.  Two weeks from now."
Two weeks later:  (crickets)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: I just don't want the vaccine released until we find out a way to use it as a means to sterilize conservative families. There's gotta be some way to combine it with some new really long term depo provera. Plus, we'll need some variation for that drug that also works on men. Other than that, I'm set with whatever the usual vaccine protocols scientists already have.


That's what the 5G chips are for, silly.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not reading that. It would probably make me mad, and it's too farking early today to be mad. But I assume others have/will point out that it's been REPUBLICANS (not "politics," NPR, you farking assholes) vs. science for DECADES.

Literally decades they've been doing this shiat. Mostly with abortion and birth control and homosexuality and evolution ... OK, sorry, WITH ALL THE SCIENCE. THEY'VE BEEN DOING THIS WITH ALL THE SCIENCE FOR DECADES.

Maybe one day the "liberal" media with stop "bothsidesing" motherfarking everything.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Mouse?
Gnarls Barkley - Crazy (Official Video)
Youtube -N4jf6rtyuw
Fits.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of political taboos in science today. Try saying you want to study whether children without an intact nuclear family have a developmental disadvantage and see the reaction you get. Asking some questions is treated like blasphemy.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody has said it doesn't work. They said they don't know if it works because trials have just started.

No evidence that something works is not the same as evidence it doesn't work.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine a viable vaccine being made available and liberals want to delay it until after the election because if thousands of lives are saved it might make Trump look good.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Could be dead mouse too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's currently a religious sect that happily chops the heads off those heathen sciencetician types.  It's just what Murica's anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-knowlege patriots are calling for.   I'm sure they'd be happy to join this religion.  It's hardcore.  What is that religion called?  It's on the tip of my tongue.  Is....something....  Somebody help me out.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

They have used it on over 70k people
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The interesting part begins when Trump announces the availability of a vaccine "cure", and the same people who credit him for "solving" the problem are the ones who will refuse to be vaccinated. Layers upon layers of stupidity.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Imagine a land where everybody flies around on dragons. I mean, if you're going to idly imagine shiat, imagine something worth imagining.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I can't image that.  I guess that is just you projecting an event like Reagan illegally working with the Iranians to keep the hostages held prisoner until after the election upon the Democrats.
 
geggy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I'm waiting for it to put science up against business. We all know how much they're gonna want to charge for it


Moderna had received $1.5 billion in funds from US government and half billion more from the Israeli government. The medical chief officer of the company served in IDF and graduated from Ben Gurion U. He was a former staff of Glaxo before joining Moderna. He dumped all of his shares when the covid hit and the company's stock went from $18 to $50. You see where I'm going with this?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Or Nixon calling the Vietnamese to delay a peace treaty to help his election chances. LBJ actually caught him doing that, and they didn't do anything b/c it was a farking secret.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The effectiveness of the Moderna, AZ, and Pfizer vaccines were all proven in stage 2 trials that were completed in Spring / early Summer. All three are now in stage 3 trials to identify unexpected risks and further document effectiveness against infection.

The final steps could be sprinted through if they simply make public the data gained in Stage 3 and if the vaccine is clearly safe and effective they can immediately start vaccinating. They have been producing these vaccines for months now. If the results are not so clear maybe they do some more digging in the data first.

Regardless, if the vaccines are clearly effective and safe we could start vaccinating in October. The cumbersome peer review process could be short-cutted by a public release of the complete (not cherry-picked) results.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

username check out.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

decider.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey, perfect is the enemy of good.

We are losing over a thousand Americans per day. We don't have time to waste in committee selecting 10 other scientists in the field to receive the data and giving them 3 months to review the findings before publication.

Dump the complete data on the public and thousands of people will do various degrees of analysis OVERNIGHT (me included). If there are elevated risks hiding in the stage 3 results they will be found and reported on.
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of my favorite hobbies is showing people on the left/right how little they know about science. Science is far better than politics. I'm talking middle school level, not even the good stuff.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

If something goes haywire in the manufacturing process, we might lose 10X that amount per day.. or worse.. damage the immune systems of every recipient beyond repair.
 
