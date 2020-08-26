 Skip to content
(NYPost) Kenosha shooter caught on camera defacing mural before shooting
    Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha protesters, third Tuesday night, suspected teen shooter, Kenosha County, Wisconsin  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


You gotta go for the Lavender ones for any sort of pleasure.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.


Ummm


Racism
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he have for lunch?  This means something!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look at that nice boy cleaning off graffiti."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the ditch digger should have stuck with that?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at me over here, behaving myself for a moment.  Look at me, dammit!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists HATE murals.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.


But what about his swim times
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Fascists HATE murals.


They also hate statues and anything that has a history different than their narrative.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erase the message. Erase the people. Inside the mind of racists.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "Look at that nice boy cleaning off graffiti."


Indeed, he was doing a pretty nice thing before he did an awful thing.

No one's ever as bad as the worst they've done.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not defending this guy by any means, but when did graffiti, particularly the spray painted words 'fark biatch' become a 'mural'?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phrase 'polishing a turd' comes to mind for some reason.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.


I had one repeat what he'd seen on Facebook:  that this was a person defending their property and livelihood.  When I told him this was a 17-year-old kid that wasn't even from there, that shut him up very quickly.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I'm not defending this guy by any means, but when did graffiti, particularly the spray painted words 'fark biatch' become a 'mural'?


'Fark Biatch'?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.

Ummm


Racism


Um I'm pretty sure everyone knows it's racism. It's just that normal thinking people can't understand racism itself. It's illogical, counterproductive to our species, and is one of the most overwhelmingly negative forces acting against human progress. How anyone can "understand" racism is beyond me.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.


Jesus, there are some really mentally ill people out there who will defend dangerous rioting mobs......
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cleaning up recent grafitit on a property the owner did not consent to have vandalized

is "defacing a mural"

nah
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.



Yes you do.  You just don't want to admit it.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw it on the pile...
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one of Trump's "very fine people".
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey chuckleheads, you want to help, great clean graffiti, pitch in to clean up. Grabbing your gun to run out and assist is beyond idiotic, to the point of begging for horrible things to happen.

1. You don't know how to handle the gun, nor yourself w/ a gun.

2. You have not worked w/ the people who are ostensibly trained to do this and will not be able to integrate w/ the CCCO. (not sure how many C's there are now, and other letters they want to tack on.) In fact were you able to understand #2 and fully appreciate it then #1 would not be true. (for all the people who wondered how I knew they weren't able to handle a weapon in their hands during tense situations.)

This young man needs to face charges, along w/ his co-defendants. Also the Kenosha police department are a bunch of yahoos, that really need to be kept away from anything more dangerous than a rubber nightstick.

/ spent too much time watching videos of that night. and it made me ill from wanting to crack skulls of people who were supposed to be in charge of that shiat show.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I'm not defending this guy by any means, but when did graffiti, particularly the spray painted words 'fark biatch' become a 'mural'?


Headlines on fark.com are often intended to be humorous.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, there are some really mentally ill people out there who will defend dangerous rioting mobs......


I agree.  We must do something about the police and the murderous white supremacist civilians they empower.

Glad to see we're on the same page.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another in a long line of white crybabies who isnt man enough to join the military.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Fascists HATE murals.


and they respond by saying "Libruls HATE statues"
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That finally explains the gloves.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.

I had one repeat what he'd seen on Facebook:  that this was a person defending their property and livelihood.  When I told him this was a 17-year-old kid that wasn't even from there, that shut him up very quickly.


With a population of 100,000, probably few of the people involved on either side were from there. Chicago, where other rioting has been going on, is an hour away.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dead/murdered black guy who happens to have a knife in his car = bad guy
White guy who murders people and walks down the street with AR-15 = good guy
But this isn't a racist country right Nikki Haley?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: MythDragon: I'm not defending this guy by any means, but when did graffiti, particularly the spray painted words 'fark biatch' become a 'mural'?

Headlines on fark.com are often intended to be humorous.


Often intended, rarely are.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. Article says clearing graffiti. Oh. Wait I get it now. It's not graffiti if it's Left-Wing graffiti.

Carry on.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: GardenWeasel: "Look at that nice boy cleaning off graffiti."

Indeed, he was doing a pretty nice thing before he did an awful thing.

No one's ever as bad as the worst they've done.


He was removing BLM graffiti because he is a white wing hate filled racist.

Your statement is still true, not as bad as SHOOTING them, but this was not some choir boy act of public service. It was stigginit to "those people"
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "Look at that nice boy cleaning off graffiti."


Yep, here comes the "this short, fat moron who dropped out of high school was actually a little angel" narrative.

You might recognize this as the photonegative of the "he's no angel" narrative that emerges when a black person is killed.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x1126]
[Fark user image 850x1142]

Dead/murdered black guy who happens to have a knife in his car = bad guy
White guy who murders people and walks down the street with AR-15 = good guy
But this isn't a racist country right Nikki Haley?


They should check his kitchen, I hear that's a common place to hide knives.

/Seriously what does that have to do with anything?
//fark the NYPOST
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby: "Mural"

2ch.hkView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: MythDragon: I'm not defending this guy by any means, but when did graffiti, particularly the spray painted words 'fark biatch' become a 'mural'?

Headlines on fark.com are often intended to be humorous.


"Intended" doing a lot of heavy lifting there.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: subby: "Mural"

[2ch.hk image 300x235]


Very artistic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Such mural.

Very Vandal.
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.

Ummm


Racism


I think it's worse than that. I think it's part of the dehumanizing Trump has been pushing for years. I would not be surprised if he gets a pardon.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x1126]
[Fark user image 850x1142]

Dead/murdered black guy who happens to have a knife in his car = bad guy
White guy who murders people and walks down the street with AR-15 = good guy
But this isn't a racist country right Nikki Haley?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.

Ummm


Racism


Also where did he hide his rifle while doing his "good deed", or did someone hide it for him?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: GoldSpider: subby: "Mural"

[2ch.hk image 300x235]

Very artistic:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Such mural.

Very Vandal.


My heavens, I think you actually got a joke!

I'm impressed with you for once.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Walker: [Fark user image 850x1126]
[Fark user image 850x1142]

Dead/murdered black guy who happens to have a knife in his car = bad guy
White guy who murders people and walks down the street with AR-15 = good guy
But this isn't a racist country right Nikki Haley?

They should check his kitchen, I hear that's a common place to hide knives.

/Seriously what does that have to do with anything?
//fark the NYPOST


Guy who is ignoring orders goes for his car, which has a knife in it.

You're right. There's no chance he was going for his weapon.

/just like Michael Brown didn't reach *into a cop car to try to steal a cops gun from the cop*

//oh wait...
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JoePip: cameroncrazy1984: Turing_Machine: Jesus there are some really mentally ill people out there attempting to defend a killer...

I just don't understand why.

Ummm


Racism

I think it's worse than that. I think it's part of the dehumanizing Trump has been pushing for years. I would not be surprised if he gets a pardon.


It's true. The right isn't just okay with killing black people. Immigrants, liberals, and conservatives of insufficient loyalty are all on the chopping block.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, well, that makes his murders ok then.

/no it doesn't
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: ColonelCathcart: GoldSpider: subby: "Mural"

[2ch.hk image 300x235]

Very artistic:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Such mural.

Very Vandal.

My heavens, I think you actually got a joke!

I'm impressed with you for once.


Honestly when I read the headline, I was expecting something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you know, actual art dedicated to a person murdered by the police
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defacing mural, good one subby.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JuggleGeek: He's one of Trump's "very fine people".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: I'm confused. Article says clearing graffiti. Oh. Wait I get it now. It's not graffiti if it's Left-Wing graffiti.

Carry on.


Carry on pointing out that the f*ckwit murdered people and nothing he did before that excuses it?

Will do.
 
