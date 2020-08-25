 Skip to content
 
(Reason Magazine)   Sleeping on your sofa while naked? Oh, no, we can't have that kind of kinky stuff going on. Much better to force a naked woman outside at gunpoint. Now THAT'S kinky we can get behind, amiright? Why yes, police were involved   (reason.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're allergic to subby's Reason link, here's a Daily Fail link.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8647925/Three-Nashville-cops-decomm​issioned-raiding-innocent-familys-home​.html

Oh yeah, she's black, of course. Did you really expect any different?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three Tennessee officers have been decommissioned after raiding the wrong home with guns drawn and forcing a naked woman outside "

The self-proclaimed most "advanced" country in the world. With Mars aspirations HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The age of the D-student, folks!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You batter down someone door to find a 16 y/o vehicular theft suspect? Really?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Body camera footage from the raid shows Hines attempting to ask the officers to wait while they break her door down with a battery ram..."

I guess they're too lazy to use a manual model.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "Body camera footage from the raid shows Hines attempting to ask the officers to wait while they break her door down with a battery ram..."

I guess they're too lazy to use a manual model.


Well they were going to charge her.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anybody deny that we now live in a police state?

Thugs in uniform do what they want and all you can do is pray you don't get killed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrBallou: How can anybody deny that we now live in a police state?

Thugs in uniform do what they want and all you can do is pray you don't get killed.


I'm white, so i sleep naked on the couch surrounded by guns, pipe bombs and crystal meth.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

grokca: You batter down someone door to find a 16 y/o vehicular theft suspect? Really?


You think all that cool SWAT gear is just going to use itself?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only place the stupid pig cops know how to find is the donut shop.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am sure none of you have ever made a mistake before. Nobody got hurt and they were looking for criminals, it's a tough job
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they gave her some groceries, so it's all cool.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So why did the cops need to bust open a door, guns drawn, for a 16-year old vehicle burglary suspect?

Can some bootlickers explain why this is necessary?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time police have gone into the "wrong house"... you'd think they could like, double-check their info or something before doing something as dramatic as batter-ramming down a door.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After smashing the door frame, officers burst through the door with guns drawn at a naked Hines. Hines attempted to reach for a shirt, but was prevented from clothing herself. Armed police rushed through the home and forced Hines' 3-year-old nephew and 15-year-old cousin outside the home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "Body camera footage from the raid shows Hines attempting to ask the officers to wait while they break her door down with a battery ram..."

I guess they're too lazy to use a manual model.


Apparently, so is she.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Three Tennessee officers have been decommissioned after raiding the wrong home with guns drawn and forcing a naked woman outside "

The self-proclaimed most "advanced" country in the world. With Mars aspirations HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The age of the D-student, folks!


D student?  What do you think we are, some kind of need?

The right wing has already claimed Sieg Kyle, the Kenosha shooter and high school dropout as their new hero.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MrBallou: How can anybody deny that we now live in a police state?

Thugs in uniform do what they want and all you can do is pray you don't get killed.

I'm white, so i sleep naked on the couch surrounded by guns, pipe bombs and crystal meth.


"Sorry, Officer. I didn't know I couldn't do that."
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So why did the cops need to bust open a door, guns drawn, for a 16-year old vehicle burglary suspect?

Can some bootlickers explain why this is necessary?


Black.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just amazed they didn't murder her and the baby and then lie about it. That's what the cops usually do and then fark right wingers praise them for it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: "Three Tennessee officers have been decommissioned after raiding the wrong home with guns drawn and forcing a naked woman outside "

The self-proclaimed most "advanced" country in the world. With Mars aspirations HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The age of the D-student, folks!


Who let the Norwegians in?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: Bslim: "Three Tennessee officers have been decommissioned after raiding the wrong home with guns drawn and forcing a naked woman outside "

The self-proclaimed most "advanced" country in the world. With Mars aspirations HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The age of the D-student, folks!

D student?  What do you think we are, some kind of need?

The right wing has already claimed Sieg Kyle, the Kenosha shooter and high school dropout as their new hero.


Damn, that should have been "nerd", but the typo might be even more perfect.
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
and they gave her some groceries to make her feel better.

you know what would make *me* feel better if I was in her position? $10 million.
 
spacechecker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abox: After smashing the door frame, officers burst through the door with guns drawn at a naked Hines. Hines attempted to reach for a shirt, but was prevented from clothing herself. Armed police rushed through the home and forced Hines' 3-year-old nephew and 15-year-old cousin outside the home.

[Fark user image image 300x159]


I was wondering the same thing.
 
