 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Small town police chief faces DUI charges, additional shame of being caught with Miller Lite   (wjactv.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Northern Cambria, Constable, chief faces DUI charges, Troopers, Chief of police, crash  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 3:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.


A friend from the Bedford, PA area posted this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How drunk could he be? Alternatively, how many cases did he drink?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1983 - Miller Beer
Youtube 7mUwqD1oiYQ


RELLIM REEB!  RELLIM REEB!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but it was only .1 above, that seems very small...
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: vudukungfu: South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.

A friend from the Bedford, PA area posted this.

[Fark user image 422x750]


Well any city with at least 50-100k people - you know, where people actually live - would be the first good option. Even if it's just the suburbs.
Central PA is everything that the South is stereotyped as.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was veering to avoid the flaming cracks in the asphalt?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So would this area be considered Pennsyltucky? Just curious.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if he stopped drinking at 4:00 AM and his BAC was 0.18 at 4:00 PM, twelve hours later, ... nah, that doesn't compute:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps he had a beer or two within the last hour or so:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah, he had about eight beers in the last hour or so.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, DUI while being cop is par for course in Wisconsin.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sardonicobserver: Well, if he stopped drinking at 4:00 AM and his BAC was 0.18 at 4:00 PM, twelve hours later, ... nah, that doesn't compute:
[Fark user image 468x368]

Perhaps he had a beer or two within the last hour or so:
[Fark user image 658x332]

Ah, he had about eight beers in the last hour or so.


Well, he's a cop, so of course he lied.

Cops' Rule Number One: Cops Lie.

This should be on the doors of every cop car in the country, replacing the bullshiat "To Protect and Serve".

It's no coincidence that "To Protect and Serve" is the biggest lie they spread.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no shame in drinking Miller Lite. Maybe that's all his delicate, lightweight ass can handle.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he used it to put out a fire, he could still get work as the fire chief.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing. I lived in a small town with a judge that had 9 DUIs. Not only did he keep his job, he was also known to give harsh sentences to (other) drunk drivers.
 
majestic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like Miller Lite.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Drinking 8 light beers is like the equivalent of eating an entire box of low-fat cookies because you're "watching your calories." You've neither watched your calories nor enjoyed a good-tasting cookie.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Miller High Life is a decent, inoffensive and reasonably priced beer

Miller Lite is shiat
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: vudukungfu: South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.

A friend from the Bedford, PA area posted this.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


TBH, your friend is kind of an AW.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Well, he's a cop, so of course he lied.

Cops' Rule Number One: Cops Lie.


So you're saying the cops that said he was drunk and arrested him for DUI are lying?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: vudukungfu: South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.

A friend from the Bedford, PA area posted this.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


If the friend wants to move, I'd recommend northern New Mexico.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Danger Avoid Death: Well, he's a cop, so of course he lied.

Cops' Rule Number One: Cops Lie.

So you're saying the cops that said he was drunk and arrested him for DUI are lying?


Well, yeah.  They probably lied to cover up the meth that was actually involved.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: vudukungfu: South central PA. Where inbred, obese, armed, rednecks guard the courthouse from antifa/BLM arsonists that don't exist because the police are drunk driving.

A friend from the Bedford, PA area posted this.

[Fark user image 422x750]


Northern California has some decent small towns, except that everything's on fire and real estate is generably unaffordable.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Danger Avoid Death: Well, he's a cop, so of course he lied.

Cops' Rule Number One: Cops Lie.

So you're saying the cops that said he was drunk and arrested him for DUI are lying?


User name checks out
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.