 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Bodycam footage shows a man holding what appears to be a samurai sword walking toward a police officer'   (kfor.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Police, Moore Police Department officer, Katana, Constable, police officer, Human, de-escalation tactics, Moore, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 12:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good use of a taser.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Good use of a taser.


How can it be the samurai dude wasn't shot in the back?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well done. That wasn't so hard now, was it?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a peaceful-protest Katana?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Once again the ancient power of electricity is harnessed to defeat the evil that is swords.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Well done. That wasn't so hard now, was it?


Well the suspect was white
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police didn't use their guns?  Oh, yeah... white guy.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cop: Should I shoot him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Police didn't use their guns?  Oh, yeah... white guy.


My first thought.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sozelle: beezeltown: Good use of a taser.

How can it be the samurai dude wasn't shot in the back?


He wasn't samurai-ing while black
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There can be only one
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - After verifying the skin color of the subject, a Moore Police Department officer used a stun gun to subdue a man who approached him while holding a samurai sword.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
of course they didn't shoot him. bullets don't work on the highlander.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Well done. That wasn't so hard now, was it?


I mean, it actually was pretty hard apparently - if you watch the video, they tase the guy and he collapses and his sword goes clattering away. Officer Gallant walks over and straddles the guy and grabs his hand to start cuffing him. Officer Goofus, however, yells for his partner to get off so that he can zap him again. When Gallant says that's not necessary, Goofus instead tries to break the guy's elbow.
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm rooting for the Highlander.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.