(Fox 8 Cleveland)   The first TV crew near-Darwined during Hurricane Laura   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Louisiana, Tropical cyclone, Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura, KSAT's Justin Horne, storm chaser, close encounter, camera Thursday morning  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darwin, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cyclone Tracy Christmas Day 1974
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reporter scared of Yellowstone Bison - I'm not messing with you
Youtube H08b4NEAow8
 
Rannuci
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another local news station endangering the lives of reporters and crews for no reason. KSAT in in San Antonio (as the call letters imply), so no need to do live standup for a storm in SE Texas/SW Louisiana. 20-plus years ago a local reporter in San Antonio was killed crossing an access road at night after doing a live standup for the late news about a traffic accident that had happened long before the broadcast had started. No need for a live report other than to brag about it being live. I have no connection to her or the station, but I still blame the news director for putting her and her camera crew at risk.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least the auto-play video was silent.

*stares angrily at CNN*
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amateurs.  Learn to do it the right way.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That site gave my phone AIDS
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That site gave my phone AIDS


It gave you Cleveland.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better luck next hurricane
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Amateurs.  Learn to do it the right way.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Reporter Fakes Deep Water
Youtube ESH4_tgZbBY

Still the Queen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Horne later tweeted

Used a mute?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
