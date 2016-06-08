 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Police need help identifying rapist, drawing eyes   (azfamily.com) divider line
32
    More: Weird, Police, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Scottsdale Police Department, Sexual assault, Crime, Rape, Imperial units  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 7:07 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
geekandsundry.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WHY DON'T YOU LOVE ME / DAVID DUCHOVNY
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Little Orphan Annie?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To the sketch artist, may I suggest:
👱 Learn to Draw the Head in Any Angle - Tutorial for Beginners
Youtube oG6Xegz8rI4
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
reminds me of this guy...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man - those are some impressively specific dimensions. Somewhere between 5'10" and 5'11"?  185lbs to 195lbs?  I have a tough time guessing someone's height to within 3 inches unless they're exactly my height, and weight to within 25lbs for people under 200. I suppose maybe she saw him walk out through the door, which would give something to compare against, but still.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 550x382]

/oblig


* shakes tiny, badly drawn fist *
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MBooda: iron de havilland: [Fark user image 550x382]

/oblig

* shakes tiny, badly drawn fist *


One second.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It happened in 2003.  Article says he's in his 30s.  Now?  So he was between 13-23 when it happened?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Tobias funke! I am disappointed,!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Incidentally, I mean, it's not really relevant to the thread, but among my search results when I was looking for that image I done posted, I found this story about the convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner. It seems that Facebook was removing pictures of the convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner that were captioned "my name is Brock, I'm a rapist." In the end, it seems they decided to restore the pictures of convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner.

I mean, Brock Turner's been convicted of the rape he committed at Stanford, what possible reason could they have to take those images down?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Incidentally, I mean, it's not really relevant to the thread, but among my search results when I was looking for that image I done posted, I found this story about the convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner. It seems that Facebook was removing pictures of the convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner that were captioned "my name is Brock, I'm a rapist." In the end, it seems they decided to restore the pictures of convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner.

I mean, Brock Turner's been convicted of the rape he committed at Stanford, what possible reason could they have to take those images down?


I know, right? Brock Turner is, in fact, a convicted rapist. There is nothing wrong with calling a convicted rapist such as Brock Turner "Brock Turner, convicted rapist."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


not an eyeball among them

/ Arf! she said
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 600x300]

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even better, the sidebar story about the dead woman opening her eyes at the funeral home.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]


Was trying to remember to the name for this but I see I'm beaten

So
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This case goes back to the night of June 3, 2003.
...
He was last seen wearing a white and orange pinstriped collared dress shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes with laces.

Well, that was helpful.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sadgeezer.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: This case goes back to the night of June 3, 2003.
...
He was last seen wearing a white and orange pinstriped collared dress shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes with laces.

Well, that was helpful.


To be fair, I would absolutely remember someone dressed as stupid as that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [sadgeezer.com image 640x480]


Username checks out.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This case goes back to the night of June 3, 2003. ... According to police, the suspect is a white man in his 30s.

So, he was, like 14 when this happened?

He was last seen wearing a white and orange pinstriped collared dress shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes with laces.

And you think he might still be wearing them?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, come on! Leave the poor guy alone! Hasn't he been through enough already?!?!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.