(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Woman shows up without an appointment and begins to cream obscenities
    More: Misc, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Cleveland Heights woman, Cleveland man, menacing charge, Area code 216, Police, 15-year-old girls, Shaker Heights woman  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
go on
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dillards certainly seems to be number one with shoplifters in that town
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cream, you cream, we all cream for creaming obscenities!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story pretty much sums up every trip I've made to Ohio whilst observing the natives:

OVI: Chagrin Boulevard
At 5:25 p.m. Aug. 19, a caller reported seeing a woman in distress in a car in a parking lot. The woman had vomited outside her car and had a foot sticking out of a window.
The woman, 37, of Lyndhurst, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested on a charge of OVI. Police took the woman to the hospital to have blood drawn for a chemical test.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fun fact: churning the word "fark" for several hours makes "shiat," which is where the phrase "fark the shiat out of them" comes from.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This story pretty much sums up every trip I've made to Ohio whilst observing the natives:

OVI: Chagrin Boulevard
At 5:25 p.m. Aug. 19, a caller reported seeing a woman in distress in a car in a parking lot. The woman had vomited outside her car and had a foot sticking out of a window.
The woman, 37, of Lyndhurst, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested on a charge of OVI. Police took the woman to the hospital to have blood drawn for a chemical test.


They could at least let us know what her Fark handle is
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She keeps creaming like that and she will end up a butterface.
 
Plissken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GDubDub
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that her background check did not produce a favorable result, and also was strangely up-to-date.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It says something about 2020 that I thought this was a joke headline about the RNC.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Banana cream pie.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Begins to cream obscenely?! Oh boy, today Fark IS my personal er- *rereads headline*

Dammit.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Theft from auto: Alsace Court
At 12:05 p.m. Aug. 23, a Beachwood man, 31, reported that someone had broken into his car as it was parked in the lot of an apartment building. Stolen were a custom-made necklace, a laptop computer, a charger and other computer equipment. The estimated loss was $31,700.


[insert Jennifer Lawrence yeahokay.gif]
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will she make me cream my jeans when she walks this way?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her life is at a crossroads, said the man with the badge.

/Swlabr
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was just tryin to get the money (dolla dolla bill, y'all)
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Begins to cream obscenely?! Oh boy, today Fark IS my personal er- *rereads headline*

Dammit.


Don't give up hope!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Plissken: [Fark user image image 256x192]


[Family Guy] Original Ending to Grease
Youtube _aL-sRS2YIc
 
