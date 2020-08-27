 Skip to content
(CarBuzz)   Hand-Painted Nissan 350Z Looks Like A Cartoon Drawing   (carbuzz.com)
35
    Manga, Sports cars, new Nissan Z car, Nissan 350Z, Comics, Nissan 370Z, Nissan GT-R  
•       •       •

35 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That makes my head hurt
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like it.
More original than most of the custom paint these days.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to see it in motion.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mind does not like accepting that as a real car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Title of the cartoon?
"The Boy Who Died Pussyless"
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is farking hilarious!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People do weird things to cars.
 
wantingout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thats Handsome Jack's ride.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like an A-Ha video........
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's f*cking dope.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is messing with my head. I like it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My mind does not like accepting that as a real car.


I remember when the internet was bland and innofensive
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Still a Nissan, so meh.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can see him at a stop light: "Take On Me!"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Marcus Aurelius: My mind does not like accepting that as a real car.

I remember when the internet was bland and innofensive


Sure Jan.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like Borderlands 👍
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like it should be in a Borderlands game.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Looks like an A-Ha video........


Exactly!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Looks like Borderlands 👍


Beat me to it by less than a minute.
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trash, but it's a Nissan so nothing of value was lost.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Very cool. Why not do something different. My brain had a hard time trying to parse what I was looking at. Like those hypervrealistic perspective street drawings.

Nice work.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Looks like Borderlands 👍


That was exactly what I was thinking. This is Mister Torgue's ride of choice.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Looks like an A-Ha video........


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Borderlands fan?

Is there a Claptrap in the trunk?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Intrigued.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: bucket_pup: Looks like an A-Ha video........

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 631x306]


Pipe wrench fight!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I wanted to see it in motion.


It's a Nissan, so no.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So a drawing looks like a drawing...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: Marcos P: Looks like Borderlands 👍

That was exactly what I was thinking. This is Mister Torgue's ride of choice.


......


......
....

EXPLOSIONS?!?!???
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: berylman: Marcos P: Looks like Borderlands 👍

That was exactly what I was thinking. This is Mister Torgue's ride of choice.

......


......
....

EXPLOSIONS?!?!???


The answer to that question is always YES.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So many of these effects look way better on camera because of the 2D flattening effect. It won't look much like a cartoon going down the road because the painted on reflections, highlights, and lines don't change and your depth perception throws everything off.
 
mjbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So many of these effects look way better on camera because of the 2D flattening effect. It won't look much like a cartoon going down the road because the painted on reflections, highlights, and lines don't change and your depth perception throws everything off.


Yeah, that's what I figured.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Car-toon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My mind does not like accepting that as a real car.


Same here. I want to see it without the graffiti background.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

