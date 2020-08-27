 Skip to content
(Daily Dot) Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission (dailydot.com)
Munden
1 hour ago  
They'll just as soon shoot you into submission too.  You can look up dozens of times this has happened and resulted in them being fatally shot on YouTube under the account PoliceActivity.  Don't read the comments.
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  
This isn't surprising.

I have a neighbor who is exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia, and has pulled me into their decompensation twice. Luckily it hasn't reached crisis levels, yet. But after discussing it with my therapist, she said that if my neighbor looks like they could self harm, I needed to call 911.

This is why I don't want to have to call 911.
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
The USA used to have a mental health care system, but the GOP dismantled it.  Now the police throw them into solitary confinement instead, probably inside a private prison that will profit from the nation's suffering.
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
 They'll beat you up, shoot your dog, then shoot you in the back.
 
PirateKing
1 hour ago  
If you have a problem, and you call the police, you now have two problems.
 
Nurglitch
1 hour ago  

question_dj: This isn't surprising.

I have a neighbor who is exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia, and has pulled me into their decompensation twice. Luckily it hasn't reached crisis levels, yet. But after discussing it with my therapist, she said that if my neighbor looks like they could self harm, I needed to call 911.

This is why I don't want to have to call 911.


Sorry, what is 'decompensation?'
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

question_dj: But after discussing it with my therapist, she said that if my neighbor looks like they could self harm, I needed to call 911.


I'd get a new therapist.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The USA used to have a mental health care system, but the GOP dismantled it.  Now the police throw them into solitary confinement instead, probably inside a private prison that will profit from the nation's suffering.


Thanks for all the geraldo Rivera
 
Snapper Carr
1 hour ago  
Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
It's actually a pretty good day if you can walk away from a welfare check these days with just beating.

The cops routinely kill these people, they're meatheads with no training for this stuff, do not call them for it.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario


Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls
 
true okie doke
1 hour ago  
fark the police
 
trerro
1 hour ago  
Cops aren't usually willing to attack at melee range. You're more likely to get several mags emptied into you.
 
the_rhino
1 hour ago  
That's progress!  Usually they just roll up and start shooting.
 
true okie doke
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls


They must have known your Fark handle ;)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
First six words of the headline are almost always true. Treat cops the same way you would a wild animal. Don't go looking for an interaction, don't call them over to you, don't offer it food, don't act in a threatening manner for it. It might be friendly, but it might also be rabid, and it's probably not worth your while to find out which.
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: They'll beat you up, shoot your dog, then shoot you in the back.


Then learn that they kicked in the front door of the wrong house two blocks over.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  
Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: question_dj: This isn't surprising.

I have a neighbor who is exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia, and has pulled me into their decompensation twice. Luckily it hasn't reached crisis levels, yet. But after discussing it with my therapist, she said that if my neighbor looks like they could self harm, I needed to call 911.

This is why I don't want to have to call 911.

Sorry, what is 'decompensation?'


People with mental illness suddenly getting worse, basically.  Stress, random "Hey you're crazier now, grats!" can be just about anything.  It ain't fun to be a spectator for such, they're often involuntary audience participation events.
 
Destructor
1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Sorry, what is 'decompensation?'


"Losing it."
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

true okie doke: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls

They must have known your Fark handle ;)


Just park exist in 95


Did farc exist in 95
Did Fark exist in 95

Damn voice to text 😂
 
bthom37
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?


Why would we believe a cop?  They're noted liars.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

Fixed it for subby.

Calling the cops should be a last resort for almost any circumstance.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?


Yeah that's the lamest excuse.
We really  just need to get rid of the  police completely if their only tool is violence and we need to get rid of anyone that thinks that violence is an answer to anything
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  

bthom37: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Why would we believe a cop?  They're noted liars.


Well, good point which is why I said "IF".

I'm js..you bite me and I'd punch you in the face too lol
 
Snapper Carr
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: true okie doke: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls

They must have known your Fark handle ;)

Just park exist in 95


Did farc exist in 95
Did Fark exist in 95


FARC was founded in 1964
Fark was founded in 1999
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?


And the reason I say that is because we don't allow the general public to use violence as an answer. Generally speaking. Except in the very narrow situations.
Meanwhile the police have a wider birth.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Yeah that's the lamest excuse.
We really  just need to get rid of the  police completely if their only tool is violence and we need to get rid of anyone that thinks that violence is an answer to anything


Well, that includes me bc I'm one of those gun-totin' people you heard about....I'm just not a republican.
 
Hachitori
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The USA used to have a mental health care system, but the GOP dismantled it.  Now the police throw them into solitary confinement instead, probably inside a private prison that will profit from the nation's suffering.


Nope. The Supreme Court dismantled the mental healthcare system

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O%27Con​n​or_v._Donaldson

O'Connor v. Donaldson, 422 U.S. 563 (1975), was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court in mental health law ruling that a state cannot constitutionally confine a non-dangerous individual who is capable of surviving safely in freedom by themselves or with the help of willing and responsible family members or friends. Since the trial court jury found, upon ample evidence, that petitioner did so confine respondent, the Supreme Court upheld the trial court's conclusion that petitioner had violated respondent's right to liberty.
 
IvanTheSilent
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?


Excrpt nobody but the cop is saying that, and it wasn't caught on any camera, INCLUDING the one that showed her getting hit in the face for "biting."  You know, the bite that would have been taped if he hit her to get her to stop?
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

bthom37: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Why would we believe a cop?  They're noted liars.


The FBI lied under oath about hair analysis for at least a decade if not longer
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: waxbeans: true okie doke: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls

They must have known your Fark handle ;)

Just park exist in 95


Did farc exist in 95
Did Fark exist in 95

FARC was founded in 1964
Fark was founded in 1999


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
jake3988
1 hour ago  
I've heard of dozens of stories of cops murdering people who called the suicide helpline.  I've heard dozens of stories of cops murdering people who are having mental health breakdowns.

Call a mental health professional.  Use the ER or urgent care.

DO NOT CALL THE COPS.  THEY ARE NOT HERE TO HELP YOU.

/Some might.  A lot won't.  Don't take the risk, it's too high.
 
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls


That was me.  Was that wrong?
 
Por que tan serioso
1 hour ago  

true okie doke: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls

They must have known your Fark handle ;)


Best me to it.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Yeah I generally dont ask the guy who's dressed in a Call of Duty Halloween costume with two junior college credits advice on my medical issues.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Yeah that's the lamest excuse.
We really  just need to get rid of the  police completely if their only tool is violence and we need to get rid of anyone that thinks that violence is an answer to anything

Well, that includes me bc I'm one of those gun-totin' people you heard about....I'm just not a republican.


read some world history violence has done us no favors

Only time people tolerate violence is when they're on The winning side any other time they're crying like little babies


it's interesting how some people can be murderous looting scumbags and then cry when someone does the same thing to them
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: question_dj: This isn't surprising.

I have a neighbor who is exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia, and has pulled me into their decompensation twice. Luckily it hasn't reached crisis levels, yet. But after discussing it with my therapist, she said that if my neighbor looks like they could self harm, I needed to call 911.

This is why I don't want to have to call 911.

Sorry, what is 'decompensation?'


It's like regular compensation, but youhave to pay it.
 
bluewave69
1 hour ago  
calling them if the meth head next door as a mental health crisis doh , very useful.
 
croesius
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
As usual, the anti police brigade is out in full force. The lady was having a problem with her head, and the cop was doing the same thing I do to any electrical device that acts up. Just applying percussive maintenance.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Yeah that's the lamest excuse.
We really  just need to get rid of the  police completely if their only tool is violence and we need to get rid of anyone that thinks that violence is an answer to anything

Well, that includes me bc I'm one of those gun-totin' people you heard about....I'm just not a republican.


So... one could say you really dodged a bullet there?
 
The Irresponsible Captain
56 minutes ago  

Munden: They'll just as soon shoot you into submission too.  You can look up dozens of times this has happened and resulted in them being fatally shot on YouTube under the account PoliceActivity.  Don't read the comments.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
52 minutes ago  

bthom37: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Why would we believe a cop?  They're noted liars.


IF he thumped her head to make her release a bite, it should be on the video.  Facebook wants me to log in to see the linked video.  Did anyone here watch the video?  Does it show a "bite, thump" sequence?
 
waxbeans
51 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Everyone here knows how much I hate the cops...buuut....if she was trying to bite a chunk out of his leg (which farking hurts a lot), how do you recommend he gets her to stop biting him?

Yeah that's the lamest excuse.
We really  just need to get rid of the  police completely if their only tool is violence and we need to get rid of anyone that thinks that violence is an answer to anything

Well, that includes me bc I'm one of those gun-totin' people you heard about....I'm just not a republican.


History shows us violence isn't the answer.
Hell, we only like it when we're on the winning end. Any other time we cry when it's done on us. That's categorically stupid
 
theteacher
50 minutes ago  
I told all my friends and family that  if they can't get a hold of me to call my neighbors instead of the cops. I told my neighbors that they are my safe call and NOT TO CALL THE farkING COPS!
 
waxbeans
50 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Marcus Aurelius: The USA used to have a mental health care system, but the GOP dismantled it.  Now the police throw them into solitary confinement instead, probably inside a private prison that will profit from the nation's suffering.

Nope. The Supreme Court dismantled the mental healthcare system

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O%27Conn​or_v._Donaldson

O'Connor v. Donaldson, 422 U.S. 563 (1975), was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court in mental health law ruling that a state cannot constitutionally confine a non-dangerous individual who is capable of surviving safely in freedom by themselves or with the help of willing and responsible family members or friends. Since the trial court jury found, upon ample evidence, that petitioner did so confine respondent, the Supreme Court upheld the trial court's conclusion that petitioner had violated respondent's right to liberty.


Read that a million times over that implies a safety-net we have none
 
waxbeans
48 minutes ago  

jake3988: I've heard of dozens of stories of cops murdering people who called the suicide helpline.  I've heard dozens of stories of cops murdering people who are having mental health breakdowns.

Call a mental health professional.  Use the ER or urgent care.

DO NOT CALL THE COPS.  THEY ARE NOT HERE TO HELP YOU.

/Some might.  A lot won't.  Don't take the risk, it's too high.


Called an ambulance one time because I was having a heart attack and the stupid pigs showed up
 
waxbeans
47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: Warning: Do NOT call the cops if you're in a mental health crisis, they will probably punch you into submission

and that's a best case scenario

Jail guards the same thing to me once
I'm already restrained in a bunk four guards inside a locked room and they punch me in the balls

That was me.  Was that wrong?


Yep.
I placed a complaint and everything and it was working through their process but then I got released I guess I should have kept falling up on it

Oops
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah I generally dont ask the guy who's dressed in a Call of Duty Halloween costume with two junior college credits advice on my medical issues.


Is it really unrealistic for  the police to have a  basic understanding of a person needs this rather than that?
 
