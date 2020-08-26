 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Pass-a-Grille Beach to be renamed Pass-A-Noseplug Beach as thousands of dead sea squirts washed ashore by Hurricane Laura to start decomposing soon   (tampabay.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 8:49 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are not shellfish
That is a lot of them though
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sea squirts are pretty disgusting, but if you have to eat them, soak them in vinegar first. It helps neutralise the ammonia and makes them almost edible.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've taken a few sea squirts over the years.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just send them to Israel and let their "scholars" deal with it.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh. Becki referred to the pool boy(s) as "her little sea squirts." Coincidence?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fake news, squirt hoax
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This, along with crowds and noise and infinitely high prices, is why you don't want to buy a house by the beach.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was in Longboat Key in February years ago and a pretty big storm came in.  There were a ton of sea urchins on the beach the next morning.  By the following morning, they were all cracked open and eaten.  I don't really know what ate them.  Raccoons?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Longboat Key in February years ago and a pretty big storm came in.  There were a ton of sea urchins on the beach the next morning.  By the following morning, they were all cracked open and eaten.  I don't really know what ate them.  Raccoons?


One of my spiritual brothers, apparently. Sea urchins, not squirts, are delicious.

Sea cucumbers are just meh.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.