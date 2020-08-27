 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Do you have Prince Albert in a can?   (nj.com)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
34 years old and still calling in phone pranks?

Loooooseeeeer!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does my can count?

Hmmm...perhaps I've said too much.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not funny.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is your refrigerator running?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a jerk.

He's the opposite of the Jerky Boys...their shenanigans were enjoyable.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's...he's suff-oh-kading....
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This guy goes all-in on being an asshole. I hope he enjoys the bills from all the lawyers he is going to need to avoid being sued into permanent bankruptcy (and filing bankruptcy now won't save him, as the plaintiffs will argue that the criminal charges that are directly related to the civil suits pre-date the bankruptcy and his filing bankruptcy is an attempt to avoid the civil suits related to the criminal charges).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That must be a big ass can.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do not GIS "Prince Albert piercing" at work.

...or at home...

...or at all.

*shudders*
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, but I have an emperor in a barrel.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Do not GIS "Prince Albert piercing" at work.

...or at home...

...or at all.

*shudders*


I will never understand the desire to get one.  Plus, I prefer pissing with a normal stream and not shotgunning my urine everywhere.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Albert is out buying some blinker fluid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sudeep Khetani

Unheated Pikes
Hankies Depute
A Pekinese Thud
It Heaped Nukes
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Musta tack to sambooooooooody
 
hamsack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
using a voice override service to mask his real phone number .....

When the employees called him back after he never showed up....

How the? Somethings farky here.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"When the employees called him back after he never showed up he made "harassing, threatening, sexually explicit, and biased comments," the statement said....

...worked with Florida police, where Khetani was on probation for selling fake Disney World tickets....

...was also charged with promoting prostitution stemming from an unrelated 2019 incident..."

Sounds like a real winner!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Phony Calls (Parody of "Waterfalls" by TLC)
Youtube eP2VyJWkWpE
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Busy man. Job creating entrepreneur, living the American dream!
 
sourballs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: This guy goes all-in on being an asshole. I hope he enjoys the bills from all the lawyers he is going to need to avoid being sued into permanent bankruptcy (and filing bankruptcy now won't save him, as the plaintiffs will argue that the criminal charges that are directly related to the civil suits pre-date the bankruptcy and his filing bankruptcy is an attempt to avoid the civil suits related to the criminal charges).


In the end, he pranked himself
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hamsack: using a voice override service to mask his real phone number .....

When the employees called him back after he never showed up....

How the? Somethings farky here.


It's a caller ID override service. Here's one such service describing what they do. At one point in their description, they emphasize:

"Don't setup delegation between a boss and their assistant to be two-way. Weird things can happen!"

...like, perhaps, what this guy was doing?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As a matter of fact, I do.
 
saywhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My name? Yeah, sure. It's Heywood  and here let me spell it for you - its Gi - blo - me. Yes, Heywood Giblome.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kind of strange how much time and effort trolls put into their idiotic hobby, for absolutely no benefit to themselves or anyone else.
 
