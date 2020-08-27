 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Ahhh, weddings: beautiful decorations, crying relatives, a wedding cake that shows the bride armed with a rifle, dragging away her dead husband...wait, what?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Classy.  I understand they had to clean and dress their own deer in place of the first dance at the reception.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be pedantic, based on the other decoration that would be a shotgun.

I understand the joke they tried to make, she bagged a husband.

It's in poor taste and is stupid, but I don't think it warrants any real attention.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Keystone Light was flowing freely at the reception!!!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's cute, and probably more than a little bit of foreshadowing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Men are not animals to be hunted, bagged, and tagged by lonely women. Why can't men and women be equals in marriage?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And I thought we would get through the afternoon without having to listen to anyone make themselves become outraged over something thats not only of zero importance, considering the state of the world right now, but also not really any of their business.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh it's just part of a trend in cake toppers like that.   I find them hostile personally and don't bode well for the marriage.
 
Kuta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whacked him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Don't knock it until you've tried it
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If that's the least classy thing at a redneck wedding, just be thankful the groom had pants on and an uncle didn't cut off the sleeves of his rented tux...
 
whitroth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She really wanted the buck, not him.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heh. I liked it. Too many people take the wedding ceremony and reception waaaaaay too seriously and make it waaaaaay too formal.  They seem like fun people who can laugh and joke.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

speak for yourself!

Maybe guys would like to be "hunted" (read: courted) too. Equality baby, its either for everyone or its for no one!

Also, I make a pretty damn good sammich on my own.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She did not shoot the groom.  The groom left her at the altar to go off hunting with his buddies.  She tracked him down, killed his friends, and now is bringing him back to the altar.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The best part about redneck weddings? They are so much cheaper because there's only one side of the family to be invited.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

See also: The headline immediately above this one.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

But it's the Mirror!
 
sat1va
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Humour is subjective. Nobody needs to go and be offended on anyone else's behalf, but as usual they will.
 
