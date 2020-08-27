 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Researchers from MIT and Oxford say staying six feet apart from other people isn't enough to protect from COVID-19, along with a host of other things we're doing wrong   (nbcnews.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Epidemiology, exposure time, high-risk, Shutter speed, Crowd, Public health, Mask, environmental engineering  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 11:35 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Given what I've seen of far too many gatherings, you'd be lucky to get some people to stay six inches away from others, never mind the anti-mask "MUH FREEDUMBS!" plague rats.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's focus on getting people to wear mask and maintain six feet before we demand even more.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let business people into the decision-making process they need to be punched in the face instead
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, if I'm interpreting this correctly, all science is wrong, the Earth is flat, the cake is a lie, and we should all just lick people at random?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We don't have to completely stop transmission, just have to keep the basic reproduction rate below 1.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is what happens when you let business people into the decision-making process they need to be punched in the face instead


Figuratively speaking of course
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hear that grandma!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.


This.
 
gyruss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"may"
"Always"
*Yawn*
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ugh, you just know the plague rats are to seize this one...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: So, if I'm interpreting this correctly, all science is wrong, the Earth is flat, the cake is a lie, and we should all just lick people at random?


Guidelines are cooked up with business people having a say
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: Physical distancing should be seen as only one part of a wider public health approach.

I'm stunned.  Next they're going to tell me that different types of masks provide different types of protection and prevention.  I just don't know who to believe.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, intelligent adults shouldn't have to have this explained NOW, for fark's sake, but it has been made extremely clear that there are millions upon millions of farking stupid people in America for whom even the simplest concepts are too confusing, supposedly.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
However, in the report, published Tuesday in The BMJ, the researchers wrote that "physical distancing should be seen as only one part of a wider public health approach to containing the covid-19 pandemic."

Ummm, that's how it's been presented from the beginning, that social distancing was only one part in the attempt to mitigate the spread. It was never sold as the single solution. Why do we need as study that just reinforces what they've been saying the whole, time, but presenting it as new?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.


Came here for this, staying home happily.

Stay the fark at home. Plan to stay at home at least through 2020, if possible. Understand that staying six or more feet away from folks is in addition to, not instead of, other protections, like masks, sanitizer, gloves, sterile procedure, and so on.

The Trump administration is more worried about making money than saving lives - they honestly see a good percentage of you as expendable if it keeps rich folks rich and corporations in the black. You need to start treating COVID-19 like a contagious, potentially fatal airborne disease instead of an inconvenience or a hoax.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby is lying.  Bad subby.  Go lick a doorknob.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, better late than never, Oxford and MIT.  Leading from the rear.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prevent? No. Reduce the chances? Yes.  Provably.

Just like masks. They don't prevent transmission, they reduce the chance of transmission. If everyone wears masks in public and everyone keeps distant, people who would have infected 3-4 people maybe infect one, and people who would have infected one? Only one in 3 of them does.

And the disease fades away.

But no, subby has to go with "it's bullshiat"
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is a matter of percentages really, six feet might not always be enough but it is far enough that it will help most of the time and it is easy to remember.  Same with masks really, it isn't a 100% thing but it helps often enough that if most people were doing it regularly we would be in much better shape than we are now.  Now would I want to be in a room full of people even 6 feet apart? Not really and I recommend to other people they also shouldn't be in rooms full of people 6 feet or no, but getting to the 6 feet apart wearing a mask level would help a lot.
 
supaxi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Short of dying to COVID, the worst outcome will be the need to get the vaccine 4 times a year (if the vaccine doesn't do long term immunity) for the rest of my life because dumbasses will refuse to wear masks/get vaccinated.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Prevent? No. Reduce the chances? Yes.  Provably.

Just like masks. They don't prevent transmission, they reduce the chance of transmission. If everyone wears masks in public and everyone keeps distant, people who would have infected 3-4 people maybe infect one, and people who would have infected one? Only one in 3 of them does.

And the disease fades away.

But no, subby has to go with "it's bullshiat"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fascinating. Next week we'll hear from researchers somewhere else that social distancing isn't necessary. Yet another university will put out a study saying that masks should be worn even while sleeping. Another still is going to tell us that we shouldn't use the AC in our cars with our families because of air recirculating the virus.

We've reached underpants on head and two pencils up the nose silliness.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cSquids: It is a matter of percentages really, six feet might not always be enough but it is far enough that it will help most of the time and it is easy to remember.  Same with masks really, it isn't a 100% thing but it helps often enough that if most people were doing it regularly we would be in much better shape than we are now.  Now would I want to be in a room full of people even 6 feet apart? Not really and I recommend to other people they also shouldn't be in rooms full of people 6 feet or no, but getting to the 6 feet apart wearing a mask level would help a lot.


please cut the malarkey the fact of the matter is companies don't want to be reduced to allowing only 5 people in at a time
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fascinating. Next week we'll hear from researchers somewhere else that social distancing isn't necessary. Yet another university will put out a study saying that masks should be worn even while sleeping. Another still is going to tell us that we shouldn't use the AC in our cars with our families because of air recirculating the virus.

We've reached underpants on head and two pencils up the nose silliness.


It's like "healthy" foods. Every 2 or 3 weeks, there's a new "groundbreaking" study that tells you whatever the last study says is good for you isn't all that great, but whatever food the study before that one said was bad for you is totes cool.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: However, in the report, published Tuesday in The BMJ, the researchers wrote that "physical distancing should be seen as only one part of a wider public health approach to containing the covid-19 pandemic."

Ummm, that's how it's been presented from the beginning, that social distancing was only one part in the attempt to mitigate the spread. It was never sold as the single solution. Why do we need as study that just reinforces what they've been saying the whole, time, but presenting it as new?


If I had a nickle for every time I heard somebody say "I mean, we weren't wearing masks, but we were outside and always 6 feet apart." ...  I'd have several nickles.  If I had a nickle for every time I saw people doing this outdoor social distancing and being probably closer to 4 feet apart, I would have several more nickles.

This isn't scientists correcting themselves, it's scientists correcting the press and the public and reaffirming their previous research.

Like... "ONCE AGAIN, we've run YET ANOTHER study and farking surprise we got the same exact result.  Mask up, wash your hands, avoid public gatherings, the farther you are from other people, the better, and we've got some advice for municipalities to go along with those personal suggestions.  Please actually listen this time.  Thank you."
 
Guairdean
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MIT Researher: "I'm a researcher and I haven't published anything lately. I'm going to regurgitate some facts, call it research, and update my CV. It'll look good on my next grant proposal."
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.


Well, the thing about smelling smoke from a distance is that you're probably not inhaling everything that's been exhaled, since the cigarette continues to burn itself between those cool, wispy puffs whose entrails reach down into the very core of your being like....Oh God! I'm going out for a smoke....
 
tinyarena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal:
Where do you think we are?

Here's (approximately) where we are:
- Covid is a type of virus for which vaccines can "usually" be produced
- There will "probably" be more than one vaccine needed
- It still takes 1-2 million applications to "be sure" it is safe & effective
- That "usually" takes 1-2 years
- After that things "should" start getting back to normal

You're welcome ( I think?)
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I admit it. I haven't been wearing a mask while walking the dog at 7am (I take one with me, in case I need it). I only see like 4 people total and we stay on opposite sides of the road. I know I should. But its a low of 73 today and its hot and humid and miserable wearing a mask.

When it gets less miserable I'll go back to wearing a mask whenever I leave my house.

/I try hard to wave at people instead of shouting hello.
//People still want to shout. I think its often the only human contact any of us get all day.
/// could the rest of you farkers just manage to wear a mask in the goddamn grocery store though?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Fascinating. Next week we'll hear from researchers somewhere else that social distancing isn't necessary. Yet another university will put out a study saying that masks should be worn even while sleeping. Another still is going to tell us that we shouldn't use the AC in our cars with our families because of air recirculating the virus.

We've reached underpants on head and two pencils up the nose silliness.



Yep. Gotta keep the confusion and fear dialed up to 11 at all times. The corona-totalitarian future of absolute social control depends on it.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: So, if I'm interpreting this correctly, all science is wrong, the Earth is flat, the cake is a lie, and we should all just lick people at random?


You might be on to something with licking strangers. I socially distance as best I can. But if I got absent-minded and someone tried to lick me, I'd stay far away...
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look at that section on the bottom left and think restaurants. Yeah, I will keep eating at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Let's focus on getting people to wear mask and maintain six feet before we demand even more.


mask wearing is a liberal thing,
I ain't gonna wear a mask, take THAT liberals.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And more farkers who don't understand how research gets filtered through the media.

phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is what happens when you let business people into the decision-making process they need to be punched in the face instead


Oh look.

Not even a few hours removed from when you talked about violence being bad, and that we need to get rid of violent people, you're calling for violence.

I don't think your story about a prison guard punching you in the balls can justify this sort of amnesia.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kabloink: Look at that section on the bottom left and think restaurants. Yeah, I will keep eating at home.

[Fark user image 850x679]


We'll need to save that chart for the resident Farkers who claim we don't need masks because social distancing.

We've known this from the beginning: wear a mask, keep your distance, and avoid prolonged times in indoor spaces.
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Makes me feel so good about the idiots in my office with their mask under their nose.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had to stand six feet away from my fone to read that long-ass rambling article.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nobody every said 6' is enough to protect against covid. They have always said it is enough to offer a minimum protection against covid. "Get no closer than" is completely different than "you can stay as close as".

TWX: This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.


"Does anyone really think that hundreds off years of virus research might have figured anything out? No! Everything the scientists think they know is wrong! My sense of smell, which was the basis for medieval germ hypothesis, is more true today than ever! Unless you are over the horizon from anyone else, you are in absolute danger for your lives. Even then, I'm not so sure."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: I admit it. I haven't been wearing a mask while walking the dog at 7am (I take one with me, in case I need it). I only see like 4 people total and we stay on opposite sides of the road. I know I should. But its a low of 73 today and its hot and humid and miserable wearing a mask.

When it gets less miserable I'll go back to wearing a mask whenever I leave my house.

/I try hard to wave at people instead of shouting hello.
//People still want to shout. I think its often the only human contact any of us get all day.
/// could the rest of you farkers just manage to wear a mask in the goddamn grocery store though?


I have also stopped wearing a mask while walking outside in low-density areas. One reason was that I slipped on a patch of muddy ground and almost fell when my glasses were fogged up. I do still carry a mask in case I have to pass by a group of other people on a sidewalk or trail, and I always wear one in stores.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: This should come as a surprise to no one.

You know how you can smell someone smoking when they've just lit-up and they're twenty feet away?  Does anyone reallly think that virus particles drop to the ground in shorter distances than that?

Stay home, folks, so that others that can't stay home are exposed to less people through the course of their essential work.


Notice that when you're wearing a mask, you can't smell the cigarette someone else is smoking?  But it only works if the smoker is also wearing a mask.

Be safe.  Smoke filtered cigarettes.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.