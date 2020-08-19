 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida Men go on crime spree while wearing GPS ankle monitors   (news4jax.com) divider line
    Broward County, Florida, Criminal law, Crimes, Zion Odain Denvor Hall, string of burglaries  
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought one feature of having an ankle monitor was that you can continue to go to work. Sounds like business as usual for these guys...so why all the fuss?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
metaphor for how well gun laws work
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hm, I guess I know what stupid looks like
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That must be the Florida mam's most cunning plan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lol is that Ben Franklin in Skeleton form on his neck?


I bet he makes smart decisions in life.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bro has a Dr. Zaius tattoo on his neck
 
