(Abc.net.au)   The bar for offensive social media post can't be lowered any further, it is now just rolling around on the ground waiting to trip people up   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Asinine, Councillor, City council, veteran Ipswich City councillor, Councillor Paul Tully, personal Facebook page, Mayor Teresa Harding, Councillor Tully, independent company Wise Workplace  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from the redundancy of "ATM Machine", is that really all that offensive?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 While it was very stupid of him to post that, it's far from the most offensive thing I've seen from a public figure.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Aside from the redundancy of "ATM Machine", is that really all that offensive?


Given that it implies that the only thing women care about is money, yeah, kinda.

dickfreckle: While it was very stupid of him to post that, it's far from the most offensive thing I've seen from a public figure.


True enough.  It's sexist and a bit misogynistic, but this is the era of Trump.  Worse can be found in reeking mounds all over every surface of the White House.

And obviously the "rogue staffer" excuse was employed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only that was the worst thing to come out of our DC politicians.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: Aside from the redundancy of "ATM Machine", is that really all that offensive?


I think it is implicitly.

My question is that if you're going to be intolerant in your "joking" can't you at least make it funny?

Again, I find myself going to that Seinfeld bit --

Priest:  And this offends you as a Jew?

Jerry:  No, it offends me as a comedian.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Mugato: Aside from the redundancy of "ATM Machine", is that really all that offensive?


Given that it implies that the only thing women care about is money, yeah, kinda.


It's a bit of a double whammy.  Women are superficial and only interested in good physiques, but will put that aside if a dude has money.
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
funny....i was just told i was a piece of shiat from a guy i don't even know on FB??
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's almost quaint.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He pointed outside and said, 'the ATM Machine'"

Those usually aren't outdoors, people are already pretty shy about going ass to mouth so they don't want to be seen using a machine to do it in public.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Aside from the redundancy of "ATM Machine", is that really all that offensive?


Not really but outrage addiction is a harsh mistress.

.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrupyDrawrs: funny....i was just told i was a piece of shiat from a guy i don't even know on FB??


Well, if you just pull up your pants, maybe you won't get that kind of abuse anymore.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is he saying that the only females he can attract are gold diggers?  Because it sounds like the only females that cro-magnon can attract is gold diggers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come on, has anyone ever even heard of a woman having sex with a man for money?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 237x213]


Handle checks out.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, #PresidentDeath tweets 57 things more offensive before breakfast
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just gonna point out that this is Australia, not the US.

You may return to your cancel culture freakout now.
 
brizzle365
‘’ less than a minute ago  
what was he supposed to do, just point to the guy hung like a mutant horse?

Then all of the mutant horses would have been offended!

I'm sorry, money still buys you pussy. And if not the actual money, but the security and stability that that money affords you. Are all women like that? No, of course not, but a lot of them still are, and of course its guys fault that they are.

Offensive or not, its still the truth.

Honestly, doesnt matter what the punchline of the joke would have been, there would always been an offended party. At least we are running to the point that we will have so many people are offended, then no one can actually be offended, which will be a gloriously bad time to be alive.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
