(NBC News) O/~ In the navy / you can set your ship ablaze / in the navy / you can watch it burn for days / in the navy / come on down from your watchstand / in the navy / can't you see you're getting canned? o/~
    Amphibious assault ship, United States Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, USS Bonhomme Richard  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true, that is honestly a surprise (to me).  Occam's Razor may have failed us.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me see the details. Naval officers have a bad habit of placing the blame on enlisted to cover their ass!

See USS Iowa turret explosion for an example!!!....k/dar
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DAR: Let me see the details. Naval officers have a bad habit of placing the blame on enlisted to cover their ass!

See USS Iowa turret explosion for an example!!!....k/dar


Please.  How many navy officers are in NCIS or the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives'?
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: How many navy officers are in NCIS


none, they are all civilians & answer to SecNav directly.....k/dar
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who is also not an officer.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Always gets his man
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Assuming it's all true.

That sailer done pulled an A A Ron. Not only will they go to prison for a while, their passport will presumably be yanked for life and they'll be handed a bill for it and be heavily garnished forever with a non dischargeable debt.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was thinking that this was going to be some contractor from the yard making a mistake.

Apparently not.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like I said, let me see the details....I met Clayton Hartwig while stationed Guantanamo @ a friends backyard BBQ.  While he didn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the shed, he seemed normal enough @ the time.....k/dar
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So all our enemies need to do to incapacitate our billion dollar warships is hit it with a Molotov cocktail while it's docked?

Cool.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he really do it,  or is this the usual brass finding someone to dump all the blame on to avoid actually punishing the people and changing the system responsible for letting it happen?

\ Porque no los dos?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Any chance I can just take an Article 15 and we put this mess behind us?"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Any chance I can just take an Article 15 and we put this mess behind us?"


Heh.  And heck, after three years keeping your nose clean you can still get a GCM and an honorable discharge.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, put me in the "We'll see" column.   This kind of thing isn't unknown, for example the fire on the USS Miami.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Mia​m​i_(SSN-755)#2012_fire

Even though that was a civilian worker, it's still possible for people in the actual military and the Air Force to do things like that.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's all fine and dandy, but maybe they should also consider non-flammable building materials, because apparently the ship was constructed out of balsa wood and sealed with tar.

Any ship that catches fire like that is not fit for combat duty. IT's like the engineers who designed it forgot all about "damage control". I get that the fire control system was down, but still... what happens in battle?
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DAR: Let me see the details. Naval officers have a bad habit of placing the blame on enlisted to cover their ass!

See USS Iowa turret explosion for an example!!!....k/dar


First thing I thought of. Mind you, Clayton Hartwig was conveniently dead and could not defend himself.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: That's all fine and dandy, but maybe they should also consider non-flammable building materials, because apparently the ship was constructed out of balsa wood and sealed with tar.

Any ship that catches fire like that is not fit for combat duty. IT's like the engineers who designed it forgot all about "damage control". I get that the fire control system was down, but still... what happens in battle?


u design a lot of fireproof ships bro?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: That's all fine and dandy, but maybe they should also consider non-flammable building materials, because apparently the ship was constructed out of balsa wood and sealed with tar.

Any ship that catches fire like that is not fit for combat duty. IT's like the engineers who designed it forgot all about "damage control". I get that the fire control system was down, but still... what happens in battle?


It was in for a major refit. All sorts of not usual things were on board.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: That's all fine and dandy, but maybe they should also consider non-flammable building materials, because apparently the ship was constructed out of balsa wood and sealed with tar.

Any ship that catches fire like that is not fit for combat duty. IT's like the engineers who designed it forgot all about "damage control". I get that the fire control system was down, but still... what happens in battle?


It's not just that the fire control systems are down, there was noone there to stop the fire immediately. Damcon efforts don't just rely on equipment, they rely on people doing things like closing hatches and turning things off and a million other little things. Add to that the ship in port under repair is probably in the least safe posture it could be in.

The Damcon handbook is written in blood, and I doubt there was anything like the malfeasance you've suggested. Ships burn, especially the ones filled with JP8 and a hundred other odds and ends of hydrocarbons and explosives.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, my guess was welding accident.  Fire watch for that is complex, and according to a former BIL who served about the most boring duty.  Sitting watching nothing carefully in up to seven adjacent compartments while someone welds in a corner.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hope he has no plans for the next 20 years.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't know that fire had that much weight but apparently this one did.
 
