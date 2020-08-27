 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   You are reading way too many comic books if you hatch up a diabolical scheme to kidnap your boss' son and hold him for ransom for $2 million   (azfamily.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...he allegedly wanted to snatch is the son of a car dealership owner

"He explained to us that Edwina's insides were a rocky place where my seed could find no purchase." - H.I.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2 million. Or an equivalent amount of TruCoat vouchers.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I worked in a comic book store in high school.  The hell if the owner could afford a $2M ransom.  All his money was tied up in long boxes of X-Men (1991) variants.  In retrospect, he probably should have ransomed his own kid.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: $2 million. Or an equivalent amount of TruCoat vouchers.


You lied to me Mr Lundegaard
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
