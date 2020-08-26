 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In case you were wondering if Facebook is still allowing and monetizing racist militia groups looking for an excuse to act out their Turner Diaries fantasies, they are   (cnn.com) divider line
2
    More: Obvious, Police, Facebook user, Facebook, Act of Congress, CNN Business, Facebook spokesperson, Coming into force, streets of Kenosha  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 5:31 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"the spokesperson said, is being enforced by a team of specialists who study specific terminology and symbolism used by organizations that indicate potential violence."

TOP. MEN.

*wink*
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I work in the Amazon Marketplace as a dealer in, amongst other things, books. I have a tool that can read covers. When I find a copy of the Turner Diaries, it recognizes something but returns a null page. So, there's things the Market can recognize but won't talk about.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.