(Twitter)   Close the storm shutters and break out the booze, because a big freakin' hurricane is coming on. This is your official Fark overnight into the morning Hurricane Laura thread. Be well, be safe fellow Farkers   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
It's gonna hit my area with a farkton of rain come Friday. Luckily my neighborhood is well above the nearby river.
 
This is the live feed of the Blue Shed Guy, farking hilarious and awesome:

https://www.pscp.tv/Jeff_Piotrowski/1​r​mxPYqmYpVKN
 
Timmer:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?​v​=689337718374740&ref=watch_permalink
 
If you're not inland, it was nice knowing you.
 
Hope any of you Farkers in the area GTFO when you were told to.  This is going to be nasty.
 
They had a live shot of Lake Charles and holy fark, gas was $1.69!
 
Gyrfalcon: If you're not inland, it was nice knowing you.


Sooooo, am I about to witness the deaths of these two idiots on TWC?
 
whither_apophis: They had a live shot of Lake Charles and holy fark, gas was $1.69!


Did they have any gas though?
 
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Good luck, and be careful.
 
Naido: Gyrfalcon: If you're not inland, it was nice knowing you.

Sooooo, am I about to witness the deaths of these two idiots on TWC?


Actually there's a 3rd driving around with a dash cam.  So I guess I'll be watching the world spin rather than the deaths of the people in the car.  In that particular case.

/stay safe, Farkers
 
Good Luck Alabama
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsurvivable is not a word I would stick around for...
 
Niles, IL checking in.  So far all is well.  The beer is stockpiled.  Repeat.  The beer is stockpiled.  But stay safe Texans, Lousianas? people from Louisiana.  Actually hurricanes do affect NE IL, but it is in the form of a regular rain storm.  Niles, IL checking out.
 
stay safe, farkers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My best wishes you don't sleep with the fishes.
 
GrogSmash: Hope any of you Farkers in the area GTFO when you were told to.  This is going to be nasty.


I wasn't told to evacuate, and I am on the state medical emergency evacuation lists at Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Calcasieu parish civil defense.

It was supposed to be cat2, as of news Wednesday morning.  Currently it is almost a cat5, with winds at 150mph.

Cameron Parish will absorb a lot of the energy before it gets 32 miles inland to my apt.  But it sounds kind of brutal.

Weather channel suggests I watch Laura on their channel, but I have windows and doors.

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.
 
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
VerifiedPoster: GrogSmash: Hope any of you Farkers in the area GTFO when you were told to.  This is going to be nasty.

I wasn't told to evacuate, and I am on the state medical emergency evacuation lists at Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Calcasieu parish civil defense.

It was supposed to be cat2, as of news Wednesday morning.  Currently it is almost a cat5, with winds at 150mph.

Cameron Parish will absorb a lot of the energy before it gets 32 miles inland to my apt.  But it sounds kind of brutal.

Weather channel suggests I watch Laura on their channel, but I have windows and doors.

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.


stay safe
 
Anybody have any guesses on the number of ways Trump farks up the response to this?
 
fusillade762: Anybody have any guesses on the number of ways Trump farks up the response to this?


Trump: "A her-uh what?"
 
VerifiedPoster: GrogSmash: Hope any of you Farkers in the area GTFO when you were told to.  This is going to be nasty.

I wasn't told to evacuate, and I am on the state medical emergency evacuation lists at Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Calcasieu parish civil defense.

It was supposed to be cat2, as of news Wednesday morning.  Currently it is almost a cat5, with winds at 150mph.

Cameron Parish will absorb a lot of the energy before it gets 32 miles inland to my apt.  But it sounds kind of brutal.

Weather channel suggests I watch Laura on their channel, but I have windows and doors.

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.


If you see an old lady on a bicycle begin drinking heavily
 
mrs bughunter's dad's family is from Beaumont, TX.  She has family there though she hasn't seen them in 30+ years.  She even inherited a small parcel of land in Orange, TX.

Which is right in Laura's path.

(It's already swamp, though.  Good only for its mineral rights.)
 
stovepipe: Timmer:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v​=689337718374740&ref=watch_permalink


These people are insane. I expect, if the predictions are true, for Lake Charles to be wiped off the map.
 
so they're saying cameron, la is pretty much getting a 10+ ft surge no matter what? and is the landfall?

cameron appears to be an enclave of around 500 people right on the water, many in mobile/manufactured homes. it has an elevation of 3 ft.

it will be wiped off the map like it was never there
 
Epicedion: fusillade762: Anybody have any guesses on the number of ways Trump farks up the response to this?

Trump: "A her-uh what?"


You told me he was dead!
 
It's made landfall.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762: Anybody have any guesses on the number of ways Trump farks up the response to this?


Hydroxychloriquine cures hurricanes. That French doctor told me. I saw it on Glen Beck
 
VerifiedPoster:

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.

I know all dogs go to heaven, but jesus. Stay safe.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark: stovepipe: Timmer:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v​=689337718374740&ref=watch_permalink

These people are insane. I expect, if the predictions are true, for Lake Charles to be wiped off the map.


Oh wow, this is riveting shiat.
 
Good luck out there.
 
This live feed is crazy

Hurricane Laura
Youtube 3RPkb5uLbpU
 
not sure id wanna be drunk when 15 feet of water pours into my living room window
 
whither_apophis: VerifiedPoster: GrogSmash: Hope any of you Farkers in the area GTFO when you were told to.  This is going to be nasty.

I wasn't told to evacuate, and I am on the state medical emergency evacuation lists at Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Calcasieu parish civil defense.

It was supposed to be cat2, as of news Wednesday morning.  Currently it is almost a cat5, with winds at 150mph.

Cameron Parish will absorb a lot of the energy before it gets 32 miles inland to my apt.  But it sounds kind of brutal.

Weather channel suggests I watch Laura on their channel, but I have windows and doors.

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.

If you see an old lady on a bicycle begin drinking heavily


Why wait?
 
Nuke the site from orbit ... it's the only way to be sure.
 
Epicedion: thisisyourbrainonFark: stovepipe: Timmer:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v​=689337718374740&ref=watch_permalink

These people are insane. I expect, if the predictions are true, for Lake Charles to be wiped off the map.

Oh wow, this is riveting shiat.


Signal lost, it appears. Karma when you don't let an Aussie in to dry off.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark: VerifiedPoster:

My apt is solidly constructed, my area has good drainage, and, WTF? a dog or a cat just flew by my window, about six feet off the ground.

I know all dogs go to heaven, but jesus. Stay safe.


It's raining cats and dogs? Be careful not to step in a poodle.
 
spoony31: not sure id wanna be drunk when 15 feet of water pours into my living room window


at that point you may as well smoke meth, crack, whatever you can get a hold of because it's game over.

/I'd like to Unsubscribe from 2020 please
//stay safe
 
leeksfromchichis: [media1.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is not a joke. When that happens you are in big trouble.
 
We had a badge shop contest and it reminded me of badges so I made one.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
She's used to being in a dirty eye.
 
Badafuco: She's used to being in a dirty eye.


Becki?
 
fusillade762: Anybody have any guesses on the number of ways Trump farks up the response to this?


Trump will brag about how his hurricane was bigger and more beautiful than any of Obama's hurricanes.

/I really wish I was joking
 
Representative of the unwashed masses: spoony31: not sure id wanna be drunk when 15 feet of water pours into my living room window

at that point you may as well smoke meth, crack, whatever you can get a hold of because it's game over.

/I'd like to Unsubscribe from 2020 please
//stay safe


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fatalvenom: Badafuco: She's used to being in a dirty eye.

Becki?


Is that her name on the Weather Channel right now?
 
studebaker hoch: This live feed is crazy

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3RPkb5uL​bpU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Flying air conditioners. shiat.
 
I've been working so I've missed any weather news.
What's the category for Laura?
Stay safe y'all ⛈⛈
 
Badafuco: fatalvenom: Badafuco: She's used to being in a dirty eye.

Becki?

Is that her name on the Weather Channel right now?


I could weather her channel. For, say, 90 seconds.

/no idea who you are talking about, just trying to bring levity
//in starting this hurricane, Dems really are going all out to spread Covid and the hoax
///(hangs on to third slashie)
 
poodebunker: I've been working so I've missed any weather news.
What's the category for Laura?
Stay safe y'all ⛈⛈


Strong cat 4. 140-150mph
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.