(Las Cruces Sun-News) Weeners Driver in fatal head-on collision was found with his pants down, injuries to deceased female passenger suggest she was hit by the stick   (lcsun-news.com) divider line
493 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 3:28 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come and go.
 
yms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was it an issue with his load that caused him to lose control?
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that's got to be embarrassing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, thats a damn shame. A girl that gives roadhead at two in the afternoon with no alcohol involved?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's pretty hot...and it only got hotter when the car caught fire.
 
turboke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least we finally know what police vehicle lights look like.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Man, thats a damn shame. A girl that gives roadhead at two in the afternoon with no alcohol involved?


Single moms have to get thru college somehow.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The same thing happened in The World According to Garp , except it was different.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of Titus?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
babbletop.comView Full Size


Understands.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ladytron - Deadzone (Official Film)
Youtube 92VHrNijWBQ
 
MacTehKlimed [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: [babbletop.com image 850x478]

Understands.


Happy to see my work here is done.
 
