(UPI)   11-year-old girl solves 30 Rubik's cubes one-handed while hula hooping. Subby has trouble just trying to pull up his zipper   (upi.com) divider line
153 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 2:30 AM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wut?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Phrasing, dude.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And she'll probably take my programming job in two years.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: And she'll probably take my programming job in two years.


Well, her resume is at least as good already.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I never would've guessed there had been a existing world record for it.
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Frank and beans!
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear subby...


cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
