(Florida Today)   Reasons not to drill in the Atlantic: Oil Spills, Global Warming, Sarin Gas, Rising Seas... Wait back up   (floridatoday.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's one way to get rid of Florida.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ya, I farted. What are you going to do about it?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm tough the use of chemicals to gas NK was pretty much scrubbed off the net by the agencies already.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sarin's nothing, without proper dispersion it's barely a problem as the cult in Japan showed. VX on the other hand in super poisonous in even really minute quantities and the method of exposure doesn't really matter.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wouldnt the mariana trench have been a far better place to do that? or an incinerator?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is at least one nuke out there.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is almost like we put unwanted waste in water then forget about it.
 
