Play stupid games, win stupid prizes... like your Model 3 wiper control being ruled illegal in Germany
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a bad idea to put safety equipment controls in a touch screen in place of physical controls? Who could've known?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find it even more maddening that there is a on/off stalk but you have to use the touch screen to adjust the delay!

(My preference would be on the steering wheel FWIW.)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.


Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a gigantic farkup if you need to use a touchscreen to turn on the wipers. What in the ever loving fark were they thinking? That's a trick question. They weren't.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been wondering about this: virtually all of Tesla's controls are basically tantamount to using a handheld device while driving.
 
NEDM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What a gigantic farkup if you need to use a touchscreen to turn on the wipers. What in the ever loving fark were they thinking? That's a trick question. They weren't.


They were, they were just thinking "OOOOOOO FUTURE".
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.


That's nuts. There are really good reasons to leave certain things purely mechanical.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like how pitching a giant fit has once again caused someone to self doubt a valid fact based criticism.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What a gigantic farkup if you need to use a touchscreen to turn on the wipers. What in the ever loving fark were they thinking? That's a trick question. They weren't.


This is why I can't stand Teslas. I test-drove one. Driving wise it's totally badass and the acceleration is probably one of the best I've ever experienced. But bloody everything is controlled through an iPad-like device in the center of the dash. That's just weird as hell! Do not want.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I find it even more maddening that there is a on/off stalk but you have to use the touch screen to adjust the delay!

(My preference would be on the steering wheel FWIW.)


I just got my first car with a touch screen, a ford fusion. There are three ways to adjust just about everything.

Physical switches, Touch screen, and menu driven dashboard interface with arrow key controls on the steering wheel.

I've heard horror stories from people who had the touch screen die, and the heater stuck in defrost mode. Until they get the screen fixed.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also "weird-ass Tesla tech" trifecta in play. Not for the first time and definitely not for the last.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My brother has a Tesla and I like 90 percent of the cool Tesla features.  Yeah there are some pretty dumb ones that should have been left manual.

Kind of like how the F35 can not use its gun because the thousands of lines of code are way too buggy.
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.


Don't forget the Model 3 has neither.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Musk's shiatty behaviour put me off buying a Tesla long before I became aware of its awful design flaws.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: It's a bad idea to put safety equipment controls in a touch screen in place of physical controls? Who could've known?


There's a great HMI group in Ann Arbor that does research for automotive. For 10 years they've been shoveling out proof that driver menus are bad.  For anything related to visibility (wipers, temp control, etc) it must be a by-feel access.  Same with ability to hear.  Windows and audio must have a manual by-feel control.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HMI is Human Machine Interface
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.


This is becoming way too common.  Some old guy died in a C6 Corvette because he got disoriented in 100F+ temperatures in Texas (IIRC) and couldn't find the manual door release.  And you can't even open the door on a new Porsche 911 from the outside without fiddling with a special key, even if the door was previously unlocked when the battery failed.

What's it like to be an engineer at this level, I wonder?  First they tried to wash you out of school by making you do math and write papers, but that didn't work, probably because you cheated. After graduation, you somehow Trumped your way past the HR department at a major automaker.  Then you Peter Principled your way to a management position, probably by sucking up to the same people who took your tests for you back in college. Now you get to decide how door handles work at Porsche or Tesla or General Motors, and boy howdy, you're gonna engineer the fark outta this.  All of the inferiority and uncertainty and self-loathing you remember from school goes straight into that CAD program.  Just wait'll you get home tonight!  Your wife isn't going to walk straight for a week.

Is that basically how it goes for these people?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: It's a bad idea to put safety equipment controls in a touch screen in place of physical controls? Who could've known?

There's a great HMI group in Ann Arbor that does research for automotive. For 10 years they've been shoveling out proof that driver menus are bad.  For anything related to visibility (wipers, temp control, etc) it must be a by-feel access.  Same with ability to hear.  Windows and audio must have a manual by-feel control.


But Elon has done 10,000 years of equivalent testing and found he can't sell subscriptions to stalk controlled features, or when hurricanes are approaching, increase the range of the cars.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Russ1642: What a gigantic farkup if you need to use a touchscreen to turn on the wipers. What in the ever loving fark were they thinking? That's a trick question. They weren't.

This is why I can't stand Teslas. I test-drove one. Driving wise it's totally badass and the acceleration is probably one of the best I've ever experienced. But bloody everything is controlled through an iPad-like device in the center of the dash. That's just weird as hell! Do not want.


Someone needs to make an electric sportster that has all the cool performance of a Tesla, but mixed with practical controls.  Tesla is kind of the apple of the electric world.  We need the equivellant of a windows machine for everyone who is not a giant nerd.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Kalyco Jack: Russ1642: What a gigantic farkup if you need to use a touchscreen to turn on the wipers. What in the ever loving fark were they thinking? That's a trick question. They weren't.

This is why I can't stand Teslas. I test-drove one. Driving wise it's totally badass and the acceleration is probably one of the best I've ever experienced. But bloody everything is controlled through an iPad-like device in the center of the dash. That's just weird as hell! Do not want.

Someone needs to make an electric sportster that has all the cool performance of a Tesla, but mixed with practical controls.  Tesla is kind of the apple of the electric world.  We need the equivellant of a windows machine for everyone who is not a giant nerd.


There are companies working on electric crate engines, they are the size and shape of a V8 engine. I really am looking forward to parts being easily installed into say a 67 Mercury Cougar. That would make an outstanding daily driver.
 
NEDM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Someone needs to make an electric sportster that has all the cool performance of a Tesla, but mixed with practical controls. Tesla is kind of the apple of the electric world. We need the equivellant of a windows machine for everyone who is not a giant nerd.


We have that already.  It's called the Nissan Leaf.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.


While not as bad Tesla is not the first with stupid ideas like this.  Toyota Prius.  You cannot open the rear hatch if the 12V battery is dead.  How do you change the battery?  Step 1 - Open the rear hatch.  Oops.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ford tried to get away from physical A/C controls a few years ago in favor of saving a few pennies by moving them to the touchscreen instead -- they brought them back after a year or two after finding out the hard way that they lost more sales over it than that it saved them money.


/Another very questionable choice that Tesla made was to move all indicator gauges to the touchscreen display that's located on the center of the dash. It takes a lot more time to look down and sideways than to just glance down, meaning people are taking their eyes of the road longer than they have to for something as incredibly basic as seeing their current speed.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.

This is becoming way too common.  Some old guy died in a C6 Corvette because he got disoriented in 100F+ temperatures in Texas (IIRC) and couldn't find the manual door release.  And you can't even open the door on a new Porsche 911 from the outside without fiddling with a special key, even if the door was previously unlocked when the battery failed.

What's it like to be an engineer at this level, I wonder?  First they tried to wash you out of school by making you do math and write papers, but that didn't work, probably because you cheated. After graduation, you somehow Trumped your way past the HR department at a major automaker.  Then you Peter Principled your way to a management position, probably by sucking up to the same people who took your tests for you back in college. Now you get to decide how door handles work at Porsche or Tesla or General Motors, and boy howdy, you're gonna engineer the fark outta this.  All of the inferiority and uncertainty and self-loathing you remember from school goes straight into that CAD program.  Just wait'll you get home tonight!  Your wife isn't going to walk straight for a week.

Is that basically how it goes for these people?


Probably the "value engineers" got called in to tweak things to be cheaper but futuristic to be able to charge more.  Also for more things to break so they get more parts revenue.

Same reason why they redesign a power lock switch every 3 years - parts shortage means higher prices.

In the case of the tesla... runaway futurism
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.


It's the apple model: form over function.

If you die in a fiery crash because you couldn't locate the door handle that just meant that you were holding it wrong.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Carter Pewterschmidt: vrax: I'm all for touchscreen controls and the lack of clutter that they bring with them, but I've always felt that some basic controls should be discrete.  I really like some of Audi's ideas on the matter, like these climate control knobs, buttons and displays in the middle of the vents on the TT.

[Fark user image 614x346]

Very clean look, but easily accessible without looking away from the road.

Even that requires you to look away from the road to change the temperature. I prefer mechanical dials, where you can tell from feel alone what the setting is and what you're changing it too.

It's also bad that some Tesla models do not have a physical door opener in the rear. So if the power or electrics fail you have to remove the speaker grille (on one model) or lift up the corner of the carpet (on another) to find a backup door opener. So in a big crash while the car catches fire you have to know where to find the door opener, an a car that might be a friends and you've never been in before.

This is becoming way too common.  Some old guy died in a C6 Corvette because he got disoriented in 100F+ temperatures in Texas (IIRC) and couldn't find the manual door release.  And you can't even open the door on a new Porsche 911 from the outside without fiddling with a special key, even if the door was previously unlocked when the battery failed.

What's it like to be an engineer at this level, I wonder?  First they tried to wash you out of school by making you do math and write papers, but that didn't work, probably because you cheated. After graduation, you somehow Trumped your way past the HR department at a major automaker.  Then you Peter Principled your way to a management position, probably by sucking up to the same people who took your tests for you back in college. Now you get to decide how door handles work at Porsche or Tesla or General Motors, and boy howdy, you're gonna engineer the fark outta this.  All of the inferiority and uncertainty and self-loathing you remember from school goes straight into that CAD program.  Just wait'll you get home tonight!  Your wife isn't going to walk straight for a week.

Is that basically how it goes for these people?


No.

An artist/designer makes it look beautiful, it's your job to make it work.

You point out the flaws and try to make it practical. Their design vision overrules your stupid utility.
 
