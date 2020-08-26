 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Another pool boy has hit the Falwells   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, but will we find out that Falwell hit the pool boy?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Ah, but will we find out that Falwell hit the pool boy?


I guarantee you he's had a string of pool toys, because what fun is telling other people to be moral if you're not a sinner?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, Subby, nice.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?


This one time at band bible camp...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Officer Barrelroll: Ah, but will we find out that Falwell hit the pool boy?

I guarantee you he's had a string of pool toys, because what fun is telling other people to be moral if you're not a sinner?


If you're a bible thumper you don't go partners in a gay friendly hotel if you're not a little freaky.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? I never would have guessed. He seemed so...evangelical.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


Who meets his johns by being an attendant at a resort pool.  Like this guy.

In fairness, this isn't another pool by.  This is the original one from a few years ago who the Falwells bought off.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


You sweet summer child.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?

Who meets his johns by being an attendant at a resort pool.  Like this guy.

In fairness, this isn't another pool by.  This is the original one from a few years ago who the Falwells bought sucked off.


FIFY
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


I'm beginning to doubt your handle.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Benevolent Misanthrope: west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?

Who meets his johns by being an attendant at a resort pool.  Like this guy.

In fairness, this isn't another pool by.  This is the original one from a few years ago who the Falwells bought sucked off.

FIFY


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling Jerry is watching you bang his wife
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice!

What, still too soon? It's been nearly 20 Trump filled years.

/ Come-on! Get over it. You weren't there, It was only one 911, not thousands of them continuously like Trump's constant incompetence, malice, chaos-mongering and denial.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Ah, but will we find out that Falwell hit the pool boy?


Oh, that's against the rules.

Sorry.

I'm thinking of  young soldiers. You can send them callously to their death for your political advantage but you can't slap them for some reason.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?

I'm beginning to doubt your handle.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This stuff always confirms to me the true nature of Republicans/conservatives. Anything they preach against, they are doing on the down low. Law and Order President is a criminal, moral arbiter is a pervert, antigay preacher is a closet case, business guru is a utter failure at anything he does
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a third, unhunky pool boy who is very disappointed in himself.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That explains why Pool Boy #1's attorney said his client never dealt with Cohen.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus Harold Jingleheimer Christ, Mrs. Falwell's blood type must be pure chlorine by now.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nick Offerman really needs to play Falwell Jr. in the inevitable TV Movie of the Week about this saga.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Called it!  But it was obvious. This kind of stuff never happens just once.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"God, it's good"
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sithon: This stuff always confirms to me the true nature of Republicans/conservatives. Anything they preach against, they are doing on the down low


The double standard is the point.  It's a perk.  It's supposed to be there.

Calling Trump and co. hypocrites doesn't bother them at all.  It took a while, but I finally realized what their mindset is.  The people in power only MAKE the rules... they don't have to follow them.  In fact, that's how you know who is in power.  Who has to follow rules and who is exempt?

Men make the rules for women.  White people make the rules for non-whites.  Rich make the rules for poor.  Employers... er, 'job creators' make the rules for employees.  Christians make the rules for non-Christians. That's how the world works.

Take away their double standard and they lose their freaking minds.  They're so used to privilege that being treated just like everyone else feels like oppression and persecution.  Exhibit A: Face masks.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's kinda cute. How exactly does one become a... whatever the hell Jerry Falwell is. Er, was...
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?


I bet she farks like a champ. Go watch some cuckold porn on PornHub. The wives who are really into it, are REALLY into it.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I for one am shocked that an evangelical could possibly behave such a way.
I'm willing to accept that he was only doing these sinful things while covered in the blood of Jesus Christ and protected by HIS light as a way to learn more about them and to try to Save the sinners lost to the clutches of tasty tasty poolboy precum.

/love is love
//this is only funny and mock-worthy to me because Jerry ThePoolBoyNutSwallowing Fallwell (JTPBNSF) is involved.
///because he would have gladly castigated any of us about our sinful personal lives just a few months ago.
////WWJTPBNSF DO? (Probably swallow some poolboy nut)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, the real story then isnt just that the pool boy was hitting the wife, but also whats his face after...  presumably after whats his face helped him get ready again.

Whats his face couldnt actually do the boinking because that would be wrong... receiving is ok though...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, Becki. Try not to fark any pool boys on the way to the parking lot.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


He did leave a Cher tape in the poolhouse one time.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?


I would have, but I was too busy with Scarlett, Kate, Charlize, Halle, etc.; man am I tired.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus was inside him?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jesus was inside him?


Sweet sweet Jesus.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another pool boy has hit one of the Falwells, anyway.  Like the fist of an angry God it sounds like.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So who hasn't she fu*ked?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fallwells are already playing the "you have to forgive us!" card, apparently hoping we'll confuse "forgiving" them with things like trusting them and finding them fit for any kind of leadership.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GlenninSac: Ker_Thwap: I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?

I would have, but I was too busy with Scarlett, Kate, Charlize, Halle, etc.; man am I tired.


Leightweight.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So who hasn't she fu*ked?


Jerry Jr, apparently.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if the alleged porn I've seen featuring pool boys wasn't a trailer for a documentary.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not judging but.let's save some time here... show of hands...   Who here hasn't banged Becki?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


They're similar to a "tubgirl". You should google it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF is a "pool boy?"
Heard of a "pool man" - the guy with the El Camino and the little test tubes and nets and shiat.
Heard of maids and butlers.
But a pool BOY???
This is a euphemism, right?
It means buttfarking male prostitute or sex slave, right?


"Pool Man" has 5 teeth, 3 kids, a biatchin' Fiero, and a warrant.
"Pool Boy" is who guys like Falwell hire to gangbang their wives (and them when their wives aren't around).

Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's one clean pool
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love it. I love these news :)
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I love it. I love these news :)


I'm a little jealous, actually. Might need to become an evangelical so I can get my freak on, too.
 
NathanAllen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The weirdest part is how the pool boy talked about Falwell wearing Speedos while he watched him having sex with Falwell's wife.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure if I was into watching some fark bang my wife I'd be masturbating furiously, that is what the performers would talk about.

All of this smells like bullshiat.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift
 
