(KRQE News)   Let's put some chairs in a field and call it art   (krqe.com)
20
doomjesse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Christo died...
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You could call it chairity, if you prefer
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like some trashy neighbor's lawn. I've seen this before.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

This piece of art was commissioned to remind people of the challenges that very small horses face everyday.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
art...
kinda like home..
and poetry
for that matter
is
what you make
it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


there is much to be learned
not just through the aether
but out in the world


but wear a mask.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: [i.pinimg.com image 720x461]
This piece of art was commissioned to remind people of the challenges that very small horses face everyday.


Looks like the horses got more shade. I've seen this before and it's a good thing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: art...
kinda like home..
and poetry
for that matter
is
what you make
it.


[Fark user image 724x543][Fark user image 824x618]

there is much to be learned
not just through the aether
but out in the world


but wear a mask.


You are so talented.
I know I am going to see something beautiful when I see you in a thread.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just came in to make a snarky comment about people and a big red couch.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 350x261]


Le Grille? What the hell is that?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, did the article fail to provide an image of said "art"?  WTF internet, learn to article!
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
magazine.artland.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen better outdoor furniture art.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's more powerful with a few people wearing masks sitting well-separated from each other, a reminder that we're in a very strange, very lonely time
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How is it worse than most of the "art" people spend tens of millions on every day?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's no Piss Christ.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trik: I've seen better outdoor furniture art.
[i.imgflip.com image 486x314]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a nice break from retablos here in NM.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if it's supposed to reflect distant learning shouldn't a bunch of schooldesks be more effective at conveying this?
 
