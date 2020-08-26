 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Family who have had a plague of death adders in their house are seriously considering not having a plague of death adders in their house   (abc.net.au) divider line
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they have a cunning plan.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've already ordered the snake-eating gorillas.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Australia, because of course it f*cking is.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Death Adders had a good manager they would be known as Messengers of Eternal Life.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not laughing at Elon now, are you?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just a name. They can't do math.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Free food!

Snakes make good eating.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: It's just a name. They can't do math.


One full death adder is two half death adders.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, according to Google you fight Death Adder with a golden axe. I don't know where to find one of those but I do know where to find a ton of golden Lance's!
ferrebeekeeper.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
foxy_canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This one time, I was walking in a local park.  It was spring and a bunch of animals were multiplying.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying.  I noticed some snakes that weren't multiplying.  I asked them why and one of them said 'we're adders, we can't multiply'.

The next year I was back in the same park and they had done some improvements.  They had all these really nice picnic tables that were made of rough timbers notched together like a log house.  Anyway, the animals were all multiplying again because it was spring.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying, only this time, much to my surprise, the snakes were multiplying!  I asked one of the snakes how it was possible, and it responded 'with log tables, even adders can multiply'.

The solution here is obvious, the family needs to get rid of their picnic tables.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gilius Thunderhead knows what to do with Death Adders.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: This one time, I was walking in a local park.  It was spring and a bunch of animals were multiplying.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying.  I noticed some snakes that weren't multiplying.  I asked them why and one of them said 'we're adders, we can't multiply'.

The next year I was back in the same park and they had done some improvements.  They had all these really nice picnic tables that were made of rough timbers notched together like a log house.  Anyway, the animals were all multiplying again because it was spring.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying, only this time, much to my surprise, the snakes were multiplying!  I asked one of the snakes how it was possible, and it responded 'with log tables, even adders can multiply'.

The solution here is obvious, the family needs to get rid of their picnic tables.


<getout.gif>
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, 'Straya.

Mr Summerville said death adder numbers were definitely recovering after being savaged by the introduction of cane toads.

"They were eating the toads, the toads would poison them and the death adders would die," he explained.

The nocturnal reptiles are among the 10 most-deadly snakes on the planet and inject a neurotoxin that can cause paralysis or death in a human within six hours.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These three can relate.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: This one time, I was walking in a local park.  It was spring and a bunch of animals were multiplying.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying.  I noticed some snakes that weren't multiplying.  I asked them why and one of them said 'we're adders, we can't multiply'.

The next year I was back in the same park and they had done some improvements.  They had all these really nice picnic tables that were made of rough timbers notched together like a log house.  Anyway, the animals were all multiplying again because it was spring.  The bunnies were multiplying, the birds were multiplying, the deer were multiplying, only this time, much to my surprise, the snakes were multiplying!  I asked one of the snakes how it was possible, and it responded 'with log tables, even adders can multiply'.

The solution here is obvious, the family needs to get rid of their picnic tables.


Gaaaah!

Well played.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They're gonna need a shiatload of quarters.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tastes like chicken, so...
 
