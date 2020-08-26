 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Grandma discovers two bear cubs in her kitchen eating all the peaches and chocolate, and shoos them back through the window using the screen they knocked out. Includes picture of Grandma preparing to open up some whupass   (helenair.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're still holding a grudge after Goldilocks.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grizzly Bear
Youtube wh0lif1PLXU
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gonna break into the kitchen, gonna eat me a lot of peaches.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Her first instinct was to find her cellphone and call the local Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden,"

Ah yes, the age old instinct of finding the cellphone. Tested over eons and proven a superior ability along with our ability to murder our children before they are born. This is how we survive as a superior species.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Grandma discovers two bear cubs in her kitchen eating all the peaches and chocolate, and shoos them back through the window using the screen they knocked out. Includes picture of Grandma preparing to open up some whupass

Is that your fetish?  Because, well, that's weird in more than one way.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bears eating peaches?

🐻 🍑
🏳🌈🏳🌈🏳🌈
 
