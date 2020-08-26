 Skip to content
 
It's a dog eat man world out there
16
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't be in the same room with the dogs, they're not really dogs anymore, just ticking bombs.
 
mark_bert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about three blocks from my in laws house.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what has four legs and one arm?

a pitbull at a playground.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's another reason to always be armed... except if you want to be in a "peaceful protest."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I despise humans that raise those awesome dogs to be killers. They're dogs. They love you. They have to be taught to hate.

/ Friend has one that's the sweetest dumbest lunkhead around.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mark_bert: That's about three blocks from my in laws house.


I know someone in that neighborhood. Don't know what street they live on, but it wasn't them.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a pit bull and a protester?  The pit bull might not be put down.

\nln/
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That's another reason to always be armed... except if you want to be in a "peaceful protest."


Lighten up, Francis.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ever read about border collies attacking and killing people? It can't possibly be because they've been bred for certain behaviour. Nope. Not a chance. Dog breeds were for looks only!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's always interesting listening to gun owners and pit bull owners, and for the same reasons.

/hey! Business idea: I should open up pet shops that sell pit bulls across the street from gun shops!!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It's always interesting listening to gun owners and pit bull owners, and for the same reasons.

/hey! Business idea: I should open up pet shops that sell pit bulls across the street from gun shops!!


Dude. You're better than that shiat joke.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It's always interesting listening to gun owners and pit bull owners, and for the same reasons.

/hey! Business idea: I should open up pet shops that sell pit bulls across the street from gun shops!!


Just make it the same store. Also sell bug-out kits; "tactical" knives, watches, pencils, and shiat; and adult diapers tactical urinals.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ever read about border collies attacking and killing people? It can't possibly be because they've been bred for certain behaviour. Nope. Not a chance. Dog breeds were for looks only!


Back in the 70's-80's our grandma had a German Shepard pup. I always like to tussle with it, teasing it, making growling noises while I grabbed at its arms, ears (gently), neck, etc. once it started getting too excited I'd hold her on the ground in a "dominant" position.
Recalling this, it looks just like any carnivore youngsters play-fighting while setting up hierarchy.
With time that pup started getting more aggressive, thinking everyone is fair game for such tussling and play-snapping at any passerby's feet. This started scaring the other grandkids, especially the younger ones and by the time the pup was a few months old, she was just too much to handle and was sent off somewhere.

I felt guilty for teaching that pup aggression and not teaching it obedience. Not that I knew any better, but I realized I did something wrong.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Does your dog bite?"

