 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Esquire)   What did you expect? 2020 is clearly not the proper year for a "surviveable" hurricane. Expectations have been set (stay safe out there Farkers)   (esquire.com) divider line
66
    More: Followup, Louisiana, best time, judges science, climate crisis, Texas, Chinese hoax, Hurricane Katrina, Cameron, Louisiana  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lake Charles may be underwater by noon on Thursday."

Well, it is a lake, so...
 
ranna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez this year has zero farking chill. I hope the deaths are minimal. There are always those who refuse to evac and become a very sad statistic. :( Stay safe everyone
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better pray extra hard, I guess.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus H. Learn to swim.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who wants to see someone run by and punch Cantore in the face?
Like, see Joe Buck run by and punch him while yelling, "I LOVE ME MORE THAN YOU LOVE YOU!!"
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon is blood red where I am
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies show most houses survive hurricanes.  Only those with underlying problems and chronic health conditions should be isolated and stay home.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.


The what now?
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: "Lake Charles may be underwater by noon on Thursday."

Well, it is a lake, so...


WE'RE TOO LATE!!!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: PartTimeBuddha: This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.

The what now?


I think a megasexual is a horny kaiju.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: Moon is blood red where I am


moon seems unusually bright for a waxing 60% full where i am, but is still too far from setting to be red.

between the surge, wind, and rain this will hurt a lot of people in the next 48+ hours. i hope deaths will be few, but homes and towns certainly will be gone. washed away......

my heart hurts for everyone in the path.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Am I the only one who wants to see someone run by and punch Cantore in the face?
Like, see Joe Buck run by and punch him while yelling, "I LOVE ME MORE THAN YOU LOVE YOU!!"


It won't be Mike Trout...

Mike Trout Congratulates Jim Cantore on 30 Years at The Weather Channel
Youtube Yxeya_mdYbI
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wear a mask. Deadly virus is spreading rapidly."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

cough cough cough

"Mandatory evacuation. Situation very dangerous for human life."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

blub blub blub
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Coach McGirk: PartTimeBuddha: This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.

The what now?

I think a megasexual is a horny kaiju.


Cockzilla!
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: OkieDookie: Coach McGirk: PartTimeBuddha: This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.

The what now?

I think a megasexual is a horny kaiju.

Cockzilla!


Falwell.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamingboard: "Wear a mask. Deadly virus is spreading rapidly."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

cough cough cough

"Mandatory evacuation. Situation very dangerous for human life."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

blub blub blub


Lungs were filled with water. Must've been pneumonia.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unsurvivable storm surge..."

I wonder how many people down that way will say, "Challenge accepted."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Better pray extra hard, I guess.


I'm having some tots instead, thank you very much.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: OkieDookie: Coach McGirk: PartTimeBuddha: This is the only way to stop the megasexuals.

The what now?

I think a megasexual is a horny kaiju.

Cockzilla!


Oh no.
Lube up Tokyo
Here comes Cockzilla.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: "Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.


Is it just me or do we only get hurricanes when the west is on fire?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: "Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.


We need to talk about the 2nd amendment.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Lootie would be willing to do one of those fun 'before and after' shots
 
ranna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think 2020 NYE is going to be bonkers....
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wish we had the weather machine the wingnuts said Obama had,we could use it to lift up this storm and put it over the fires here. I've been watching the weather channel instead of the rnc and omg this storm,please be safe Farkers! please check in and let us know how you're doing.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: powhound: "Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.

Is it just me or do we only get hurricanes when the west is on fire?



It's a function of temperature.  Late into the summer is hot everywhere.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Studies show most houses survive hurricanes.  Only those with underlying problems and chronic health conditions should be isolated and stay home.


Is that plywood sheathing like a house mask?
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Am I the only one who wants to see someone run by and punch Cantore in the face?
Like, see Joe Buck run by and punch him while yelling, "I LOVE ME MORE THAN YOU LOVE YOU!!"


fark that. If I see Jim Cantore in all-weather gear, I'm running AWAY.

When I lived on the Outer Banks, we ALL knew what it meant when Cantore showed up.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got fresh batteries in the flashlight, a portable radio, water, bleach, and popcorn. I'm in Alberra but you never know where Trump might go with that Sharpie of his.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: Badafuco: Am I the only one who wants to see someone run by and punch Cantore in the face?
Like, see Joe Buck run by and punch him while yelling, "I LOVE ME MORE THAN YOU LOVE YOU!!"

fark that. If I see Jim Cantore in all-weather gear, I'm running AWAY.

When I lived on the Outer Banks, we ALL knew what it meant when Cantore showed up.


An increase in syphilis?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Studies show most houses survive hurricanes.  Only those with underlying problems and chronic health conditions should be isolated and stay home.


Hurricanes, maybe.  15 feet of storm surge...not so much.  That much water is farking heavy just sitting still.

Moving, think big-ass bulldozer...and trying to swim or boat in the debris is a terrible idea.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilary using hoax hurricane and forrest fire to steal the election.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is it true that this is all a hoax?
That storm shutters don't actually do anything?
Someone said this hurricane will disappear...just like that.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Weatherkiss: Better pray extra hard, I guess.

I'm having some tots instead, thank you very much.

Also:

[Fark user image 275x183]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Hyjamon: Studies show most houses survive hurricanes.  Only those with underlying problems and chronic health conditions should be isolated and stay home.

Is that plywood sheathing like a house mask?


that is what I was thinking, just couldn't quite find a concise way to work that in
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: Spartapuss: powhound: "Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.

Is it just me or do we only get hurricanes when the west is on fire?


It's a function of temperature.  Late into the summer is hot everywhere.


Interesting theory. What if it's a cross eyed God, answering the prayers for rain?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Unsurvivable storm surge..."

I wonder how many people down that way will say, "Challenge accepted."


"This is unsurvivable."
"THIS. IS. 'MURICA!!!"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

luna1580: TheManofPA: Moon is blood red where I am

moon seems unusually bright for a waxing 60% full where i am, but is still too far from setting to be red.


That's on-brand for 2020.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incon​s​tant_Moon
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Mock26: "Unsurvivable storm surge..."

I wonder how many people down that way will say, "Challenge accepted."

"This is unsurvivable."
"THIS. IS. 'MURICA!!!"


Turns out they needed to know eight other letters in addition to U, S and A.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*seven.

Damn you, teachin' lady!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flamingboard: "Wear a mask. Deadly virus is spreading rapidly."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

cough cough cough

"Mandatory evacuation. Situation very dangerous for human life."

"Don't tell me what to do! You think you're better than me?! SOCIALISM!!!"

blub blub blub


yet its that "socialism" that bails their asses out all the time
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
UNSURVIVABLE!
 
VerifiedPoster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Am I the only one who wants to see someone run by and punch Cantore in the face?
Like, see Joe Buck run by and punch him while yelling, "I LOVE ME MORE THAN YOU LOVE YOU!!"


I thought we were screwed when I saw Cantore was in Lake Charles.

This wasn't supposed to be a cat4, it was supposed to be a cat3 that went down to cat2 as soon as it hit Cameron, thirty miles of trees and swamps south of Lake Charles.

I am just out of Lake Charles.  City of Lake Charles has really poor drainage. My area has good drainage.

So far, so good.  Much wind, should peak in two or three hours.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh, it has nothing to do with 2020 per se.

It has everything to do with lazy human farkfaces who refused to anything (or enough) about anthropogenic global warming, and that scientific idiocy is just starting to batter us.

/glad i didn't have kids because i'll have no direct descendants to hate me... but yours will. haha fark you.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Lake Charles may be underwater by noon on Thursday."

Well, it is a lake, so...


There is also water
At the bottom of the ocean.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Laura is so scary big there isn't even anime fanart of it like there was for Irma.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

powhound: "Meanwhile, of course, huge hunks of Northern California are burning down. And all of this happens during a worldwide pandemic."

Climate change is impacting weather. It will get worse. The pandemic is an unrelated bonus disaster, and like climate change has well-known interventions which we pretty much do a good job at ignoring. And actively making worse out of ignorance.


Possibly NOT unrelated.  Climate change is forcing beasties to new habitats, and stressing them.  Putting them in contact with us in new ways, when they are sick.  Wonderful way for viruses to be discovered.
 
VerifiedPoster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

luna1580: TheManofPA: Moon is blood red where I am

moon seems unusually bright for a waxing 60% full where i am, but is still too far from setting to be red.

between the surge, wind, and rain this will hurt a lot of people in the next 48+ hours. i hope deaths will be few, but homes and towns certainly will be gone. washed away......

my heart hurts for everyone in the path.


Texas has some communities in trouble.

LA-TEX border has towns like Vinton and Starks(LA) and Orange and Deweyville(TX) that are right on the Sabine River border.

South of I-10, Carlyss, Hackberry and HollyBeach LA are in trouble.  If they didn't evacuate they must be new to the neighborhood.

Much of Cameron parish is swamps, farms, fishing and hunting camps and just a few homes.  For the biggest parish in the state, about 50 miles EW and about 25miles NS, maybe 1000 square miles, Cameron only has about 10,000 residents.
 
g.fro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Moon is blood red where I am


As long as the sun is not like sackcloth, we're ok.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.