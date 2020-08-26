 Skip to content
♫ When an untamed primate is stealing all your food -- who you gonna call? MONKEY BUSTERS ♫
    Strange, Honshū, Japan, Prefectures of Japan, Chūbu region, Monkey Busters, Fukui, Fukui, Fukui Prefecture, Monkey  
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
Three grannies have formed a monkey-fighting vigilante group as they vow to scare off a troop of marauding macaques and protect villager's crops from being raided

"Grannies shooting macaques" is my default filter on pornhub.
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
They come at you with airguns...

Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's the simian way
 
LewDux
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Three grannies have formed a monkey-fighting vigilante group as they vow to scare off a troop of marauding macaques and protect villager's crops from being raided

"Grannies shooting macaques" is my default filter on pornhub.


I'm tired of these monkey-fighting vigilante groups in this Monday to Friday village!
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
Sysco. They can always bring more. But you can't put a price on that kind of sharing. Especially with something  quick with razor-sharp teeth and determination...
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  
This farker stole my nachos at a Dolphins game:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
56 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: foo monkey: Three grannies have formed a monkey-fighting vigilante group as they vow to scare off a troop of marauding macaques and protect villager's crops from being raided

"Grannies shooting macaques" is my default filter on pornhub.

I'm tired of these monkey-fighting vigilante groups in this Monday to Friday village!


wow. tip o the hat
 
MBooda
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
27 minutes ago  
Humans. We are ashamed of our closer relatives, and seldom invite them round for dinner.
 
khitsicker
20 minutes ago  
Monkey Busters is the name of my Dr. Ruth audio book reading group.
 
dittybopper
6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Humans. We are ashamed of our closer relatives, and seldom invite them round for dinner.


That's not true.  In many places where we co-exist, we often have them for dinner.....
 
Nick Nostril
4 minutes ago  
Tell Mr. Shapiro to get his own food.
 
