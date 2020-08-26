 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Crashing into a cop car is no way to go through life, Tesla Autopilot, movie watching man   (wral.com) divider line
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should make a movie about this guy. The could call it Fast and Clueless.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the movie OK?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"nearly missed"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Was the movie OK?


I read the article hoping they'd say what the movie was.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Was the movie OK?


It was a WRAL video.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, just because someone claims they had the car on autopilot when they got in to an accident doesn't actually mean the car really was on autopilot.

I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face. People without Teslas don't pay attention and crash in to shiat too. My friend's sister plowed her car into two patrol cars and a fire truck with all their lights blazing in the middle of an intersection while they were busy responding to an accident that had happened there. Injured person on a gurney, getting ready to put them in the ambulance which was also there and.... BOOM! Plowed right in there, busting up the emergency vehicles. It was many years ago, before Teslas were even made. No autopilot required, just not paying attention.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Devainder Goli. You can't trust Irish people.
 
NEDM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.


wtf kind of manual transmission do YOU have that requires constant shifting once you're up to highway speed?  What, are you driving a twin-stick 18-speed Mack truck or something?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squall and in an instant we could have lost a life or several lives. It could have been very horrific," said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Sounds like the Tesla braking hard was partly responsible to me.  Good doggie.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.


I don't think about what I'm doing most of the time while shifting. It's all muscle memory. There's no engagement there. Maybe they should have to enter a captcha every 5 minutes.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.


Don't forget carburetors and crank starters.
 
NEDM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face.


If he was trying to save face, you have to wonder what he was doing that was so bad that "I was watching a movie on my phone and had the car on autopilot" was the LESS embarrassing story.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.

I don't think about what I'm doing most of the time while shifting. It's all muscle memory. There's no engagement there. Maybe they should have to enter a captcha every 5 minutes.


I do like driving manual, and I do feel more engaged with the car when I drive one.

But to hell with driving one in heavy traffic, and I live in the DC area which has some pretty shiatty traffic.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: LordOfThePings: Was the movie OK?

I read the article hoping they'd say what the movie was.


Same.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.


THIS!!!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NEDM: mongbiohazard: I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face.

If he was trying to save face, you have to wonder what he was doing that was so bad that "I was watching a movie on my phone and had the car on autopilot" was the LESS embarrassing story.


I don't wonder. "But I thought the car would stop if there's a problem - it was on autopilot" is less embarrassing to the person who just wasn't paying attention and pretty much plowed straight in to a very conspicuous police vehicle/s through sheer stupidity alone, that's what.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Devainder Goli. You can't trust Irish people.


Dude.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Was the movie OK?


Yeah, but they could have spend bit more time on character development, and the plot twist was predictable.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is if the pig is in the car and you hit the driver's side door.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.


Idiot murder mode
 
NEDM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.


Inb4 the Tesla defenders come in telling you how plane autopilots don't actually fly the plane and the public readily knows/understands that.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.


I'm wondering what the language looks like when you purchase one because it seems like this would have come up at least in a civil suit already. It's obviously reckless to even hint that it is autopilot.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: You know, just because someone claims they had the car on autopilot when they got in to an accident doesn't actually mean the car really was on autopilot.

I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face. People without Teslas don't pay attention and crash in to shiat too. My friend's sister plowed her car into two patrol cars and a fire truck with all their lights blazing in the middle of an intersection while they were busy responding to an accident that had happened there. Injured person on a gurney, getting ready to put them in the ambulance which was also there and.... BOOM! Plowed right in there, busting up the emergency vehicles. It was many years ago, before Teslas were even made. No autopilot required, just not paying attention.


Tesla can look at the telemetry and see if autopilot was really on or not, so if he's lying to save face, he's not going to save face for long.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NEDM: Herr Morgenstern: They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.

Inb4 the Tesla defenders come in telling you how plane autopilots don't actually fly the plane and the public readily knows/understands that.


I'm setting the autopilot, but this better not be a ruse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Begoggle: eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.

I don't think about what I'm doing most of the time while shifting. It's all muscle memory. There's no engagement there. Maybe they should have to enter a captcha every 5 minutes.

I do like driving manual, and I do feel more engaged with the car when I drive one.

But to hell with driving one in heavy traffic, and I live in the DC area which has some pretty shiatty traffic.


Seconded. I love driving manual, and went out of my way to get one whenever I was car shopping, current car included. But if I knew for sure that on average 90% of my driving time every day would be spent in stop and go traffic, you better believe I'd prefer to be driving an automatic.

I think Jeremy Clarkson put it best when he said that whenever you run into heavy traffic in a stick shift it just makes you want to pull over to the side of the road and shoot yourself.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NEDM: Herr Morgenstern: They really should call autopilot something else for these cars, because it's giving drivers the idea it makes the car drive itself.

Inb4 the Tesla defenders come in telling you how plane autopilots don't actually fly the plane and the public readily knows/understands that.


But see Garmin Autoland system: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v​=IcVuubU4​BTU
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: You know, just because someone claims they had the car on autopilot when they got in to an accident doesn't actually mean the car really was on autopilot.

I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face. People without Teslas don't pay attention and crash in to shiat too. My friend's sister plowed her car into two patrol cars and a fire truck with all their lights blazing in the middle of an intersection while they were busy responding to an accident that had happened there. Injured person on a gurney, getting ready to put them in the ambulance which was also there and.... BOOM! Plowed right in there, busting up the emergency vehicles. It was many years ago, before Teslas were even made. No autopilot required, just not paying attention.


I was too head-injured to know exactly what happened in my accident, but eyewitnesses said that when I stalled in a construction zone (no place to pull over) several cars went around me, and then one of them didn't.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NEDM: eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.

wtf kind of manual transmission do YOU have that requires constant shifting once you're up to highway speed?  What, are you driving a twin-stick 18-speed Mack truck or something?


One that does not have a stupid 'autopilot' which has been show to be problematic on several occasions.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NEDM: mongbiohazard: I don't automatically assume the guy who just did something super embarrassing isn't trying to save face.

If he was trying to save face, you have to wonder what he was doing that was so bad that "I was watching a movie on my phone and had the car on autopilot" was the LESS embarrassing story.


He was rubbing one out
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.


You're grossly underestimating how weapons-grade-pants-on-head-stupid and irresponsible your average idiot can be regardless of the focus required for the task at hand.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: mongbiohazard: Begoggle: eddie_irvine: All vehicles should have manual transmissions to keep drivers always engaged in the task at hand.

I don't think about what I'm doing most of the time while shifting. It's all muscle memory. There's no engagement there. Maybe they should have to enter a captcha every 5 minutes.

I do like driving manual, and I do feel more engaged with the car when I drive one.

But to hell with driving one in heavy traffic, and I live in the DC area which has some pretty shiatty traffic.

Seconded. I love driving manual, and went out of my way to get one whenever I was car shopping, current car included. But if I knew for sure that on average 90% of my driving time every day would be spent in stop and go traffic, you better believe I'd prefer to be driving an automatic.

I think Jeremy Clarkson put it best when he said that whenever you run into heavy traffic in a stick shift it just makes you want to pull over to the side of the road and shoot yourself.


It makes me want to pull over into the next dealership and buy an automatic. I do drive a stick, luckily I've been working from home since last year, but I absolutely hated driving it through DC traffic every day before then.

My wife's car is an automatic, and when it's time to replace my car I won't be buying another manual. It's likely enough I'll end up commuting again at some point. Wifey can't drive stick anyway.
 
