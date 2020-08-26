 Skip to content
(Your Central Valley)   '1 arrested in 'elaborate' scheme to steal & resell pistachios, $350k in nuts & trailers recovered' This story is literally nuts   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Police, Fresno County, California, Theft, Identity theft, Agriculture detectives, Criminal law, Tulare County, California, California State Route 99  
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shell-shocked.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those nutty criminals...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably strut around the prison yard with a steering wheel sticking out of his pants.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of complex effort to go through for fraud and theft, just to get foiled by good old GPS commonly used in trucking security.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a shell game by salty criminal masterminds.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stubby's use of quotation marks I assume was intentional and you'll hear no more complaining on this particular one from me.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$294k in value for the nuts and $60k for the value of the trailers. Those must have been some damned expensive 53ft trailers.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Namin Nuts-Harlan Pepper
Youtube xCJdCKbfyLQ
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?


They investigate fruits of crimes.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really want to imagine a grizzled old detective tapped to run...
THE NUT AND TRAILER SQUAD

//"She's a rookie with her head in the clouds. He's a veteran cop with a chip on his shoulder. Together, they're..."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?


FKA  "Rural Law Enforcement"
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looting?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?


Hemlock Holmes
Jessica Thresher
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmmmph!!!
You call THAT a nutty story?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?

They investigate fruits of crimes.


Seeds of anarchy
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Cartage theft? Too low-ball, too visible". Yes, I am a big Heat fan, why do you ask?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: $294k in value for the nuts and $60k for the value of the trailers. Those must have been some damned expensive 53ft trailers.


Would you put your nuts in a cheap trailer?  "Look, there goes the guy with $294k nuts but what a cheap trailer.  I'll bet his nuts are going to go everywhere.."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: talkertopc: KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?

They investigate fruits of crimes.

Seeds of anarchy


It's tree's son then.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Agriculture detectives "

There are agriculture detectives?


Came here to mention the same thing.
Huh, the things you learn on Fark.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"What are you in for?"

"I killed a man. You?"

"I stole $350,000 of pistachios."
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Show me you're nuts"
Youtube lENb6OzabPs
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The mastermind
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: "What are you in for?"

"I killed a man. You?"

"I stole $350,000 of pistachios."


"I shelled a man in Reno just to watch him dye."

/I miss red pistachios
//PITA To open
///slashies!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're Gonna Love My Nuts
Youtube 4O-SX_W0lrQ
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
