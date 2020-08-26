 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf suggests bringing the state's model of state-run liquor stores to a new product: legal pot   (routefifty.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The State of PA's model for selling liquor absolutely sucks.  Of course they'd want to fark up marijuana in the same way.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why, That's a mighty fine way to drive even more tax revenue out of your state and into Jersey and Ohio. Both states thank you very much.
 
