(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Centers for Disease Controlled by Trump has decided that testing isn't needed JUST because you've been exposed   (ktla.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can always rely on China Center for Controlling the Diseased, CCCD for unbiased information.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup. Curtailing testing to reduce the number of positives. 

Ridiculous.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that going to cut into Trump's favorite "but we do so much testing" line?

Or, wait, he wanted to REDUCE testing because that will reduce the numbers. Not the infected/dying, just the numbers.

Yeah... FOUR MORE YEARS!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair we're all covid tests.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC used to be a respected institution...it was the WORLD'S go-to source.

Now I don't know when to believe them. Theymay have valid reasons for this recommendation, or it could be political BS.

In any case, just another asset that the Donald has sucked value from and then discarded. At least you can house poor people in old casinos.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to keep the skyrocketing positive child cases low, because the resulting child, parent, and teacher deaths will be delayed by a month or so--more in states like Texas, where the state has an unlimited amount of time to sit on the issuance of death certificates.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see? less testing, less cases. simple math folks. study it out.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corruption from the farking top down.

It's not who votes. It's who counts the votes. These farkers are evil to their motherfarking core.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly Trump is Nurgle's greatest son.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First we decrease testing, then we increase the vectors. As popular infection increases, immunity is closer. - Guerilla Dr. D.J. Trump.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politi​c​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: Corruption from the farking top down. It's not who votes. It's who counts the votes. These farkers are evil to their motherfarking core.


As a longtime observer of governmental corruption I've always been fond of the phrase "the fish rots from the head down". It has NEVER been this bad or obscene in the US at least
/and Donald Trump is the fish head
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? This is the third time today. At least the CDC is being consistent.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh!  Clearly testing causes the disease, we don't test no disease.

/hurts to even joke like that
//even the slashees are not happy about it
//poor slashies
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destabilize everything. Even the CD-f*cking-C. Have it so no one knows what's true or right or trusted anymore. Joe's blog becomes as trusted a source as CBS News. Every piece of information is equal to all others. Let chaos reign as a democracy now has 214 different interpretations of one fact. Now play on their emotions and hope to get what you want out of a much easier to handle audience.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: The CDC used to be a respected institution...it was the WORLD'S go-to source.

Now I don't know when to believe them. Theymay have valid reasons for this recommendation, or it could be political BS.

In any case, just another asset that the Donald has sucked value from and then discarded. At least you can house poor people in old casinos.


Sheldon Adelson would love that. That thing needs to eat more and more life force everyday to remain on this plane. Less questions get followed up on when a poor goes missing. And with covid he's been getting weaker having to go out and feast nightly. Won't somebody think of how this has affected this pitiable aged nosferatu?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this not a campaign stopper.

Even with all the B.S. they have done, how can this not piss everyone off?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to take a minute to thank all of the dim witted white people, especially the women, who fought so hard to put this piece of sentient lawn furniture in charge of the US Government.

Its just pure poetry. Every minute. Of every day.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shut the fuc up, wear your mask, and do? What you are told.

Why do people have such a hard time doing what they are told to do?
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death for the death cultists.
Save the fetuses, though.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: How is this not a campaign stopper.

Even with all the B.S. they have done, how can this not piss everyone off?


Yeah most people have been saying this for the last 4 years.
And throughout the early-to-mid 2000's.
And...
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry folks... NFL players get tested daily.... We can have football this fall.


/I knew you were worried
//FOOTBALL
///MURICA
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: Again? This is the third time today. At least the CDC is being consistent.


Well, the Fark Doomers have a refractory period of a few hours, so now they can whack off again.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Just shut the fuc up, wear your mask, and do? What you are told.

Why do people have such a hard time doing what they are told to do?


Because they love RATM
 
Dafatone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On Saturday, South Dakota reached a new high in positives with 251. About 1700 tests were conducted in total.

Today, we announced 66 positives on 86 total tests. That is some shameful shiat right there.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here in Maine, our largest medical system informed a doctor friend of mine that they intend to continue testing, and basically FU to Herr Drumph:

"Please reassure (Doctor) that we (MMC location) will continue to test asymptomatic persons who arrive at our testing site. NorDx is also working to create stand up asymptomatic testing sites across the MaineHealth region. We have identified that there is a community request for testing, and we are ramping up our ability to meet this demand."

Maine may be far from perfect, but there's a farking good reason we have some of the lowest rates in the country, and it's pretty much that the governor is taking this shiat seriously and so are the people. Well, most are anyway.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: I just want to take a minute to thank all of the dim witted white people, especially the women, who fought so hard to put this piece of sentient lawn furniture in charge of the US Government.


Racist, sexist...want to single out any other classes of people for derision? Christian? Heterosexual? Cisgendered? Euro-descendant? Non-disabled?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mr_a: The CDC used to be a respected institution...it was the WORLD'S go-to source.

Now I don't know when to believe them. They may have valid reasons for this recommendation, or it could be political BS.


That is the whole idea! In the new America Republicans are trying to build, you are SUPPOSED to doubt nearly all authorities.

All except for one Supreme Authority- the uncritical and mindless acceptance of every single word which drips from the honeyed lips of our Most Glorious Leader Trump!
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politic​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says


The changes were made while Fauci was having vocal chord surgery. This was a coup, plain and simple.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: but there's a farking good reason we have some of the lowest rates in the country,


Yes. In most of the state you have more moose than people. You have 43 people per square mile. New York has 10 times that. New Jersey has 30 times that. D.C. has 300 times that.

Bravo to keeping distanced and controlling the spread. This isn't hate on that. It's just a polite reminder that when you don't have any people, you don't have spread.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

T Baggins: dothemath: I just want to take a minute to thank all of the dim witted white people, especially the women, who fought so hard to put this piece of sentient lawn furniture in charge of the US Government.

Racist, sexist...want to single out any other classes of people for derision? Christian? Heterosexual? Cisgendered? Euro-descendant? Non-disabled?


Eff off with your faux outrage - the math doesn't lie:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/​2​018/08/09/an-examination-of-the-2016-e​lectorate-based-on-validated-voters/

/ white male in the 32% column - not offended because the comment wasn't directed at me personally
// wasn't enough
///vote.org
 
The Garden State
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand the thinking here. Yes, less testing will result in fewer confirmed cases, but it also makes the disease appear even more dangerous. If you test 100,000 people and 1,000 die, you have a 1% fatality rate. If you only test 10,000 people and the same 1,000 people die, you have a disease with a 10% fatality rate. That should make people more panicky, not less.  Tell me what I'm missing here.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politic​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says


Nobody anywhere actually thought that a medical institution would say something so insanely obviously wrong without Trumpist involvement, did they?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Garden State: I don't understand the thinking here. Yes, less testing will result in fewer confirmed cases, but it also makes the disease appear even more dangerous. If you test 100,000 people and 1,000 die, you have a 1% fatality rate. If you only test 10,000 people and the same 1,000 people die, you have a disease with a 10% fatality rate. That should make people more panicky, not less.  Tell me what I'm missing here.


IFR is always a better measure than CFR.

We already have an idea of what IFR looks like.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politic​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says


007: Shocking. Positively shocking
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A federal agency that has been purged, perverted, and staffed with Trump loyalists is no longer fit to wipe one's ass with?
What a surprise!
Who, I ask you, has ever heard of such a thing?
More than once or twice a week for the last four years, I mean?
But hey - that will teach that Obama to laugh at Trump the Magnificent at a party!
 
subsetzero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It never ceases to amaze me the absolute hold that Trump has on the minds of the majority of Fark contributors.
 
wataga123
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Isn't that going to cut into Trump's favorite "but we do so much testing" line?

Or, wait, he wanted to REDUCE testing because that will reduce the numbers. Not the infected/dying, just the numbers.

Yeah... FOUR MORE YEARS!


Um how about some proof of that. Or are you just a Hillary butthurt voter?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rwhamann: T Baggins: dothemath: I just want to take a minute to thank all of the dim witted white people, especially the women, who fought so hard to put this piece of sentient lawn furniture in charge of the US Government.

Racist, sexist...want to single out any other classes of people for derision? Christian? Heterosexual? Cisgendered? Euro-descendant? Non-disabled?

Eff off with your faux outrage - the math doesn't lie:

[Fark user image 309x773]

https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2​018/08/09/an-examination-of-the-2016-e​lectorate-based-on-validated-voters/

/ white male in the 32% column - not offended because the comment wasn't directed at me personally
// wasn't enough
///vote.org


This isn't about demographic tendencies, it's about racial bigotry and misogyny. If you want to single out people who voted for Trump, then single out people who voted for Trump, not people exclusively of one race, or of one gender.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: mongbiohazard: Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politic​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says

The changes were made while Fauci was having vocal chord surgery. This was a coup, plain and simple.


What good is voicing your objections, Dr. Fauci ... if you don't have a voice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
mongbiohazard: Breaking news on this subject:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politic​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says

It's the trickle down theory of pressure. If people who believe they've been exposed don't get tested, who will?  Those already symptomatic?  Then this will increase the percentage of positives.  Also, by waiting until they show symptoms, this will increase the spread and make it harder to contact trace.
 
