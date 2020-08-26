 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Like a good neighbor, this small town that donated their stimulus checks is there   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the State Farm spokesperson is God now.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good job Jake.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This is a beautiful community," said Sherry Simms, general manager of the Peerless Theater. "Beautiful people."

In the town of Holyoke, being neighborly just kind of comes with the territory.

WTF?  In the town of (name your city) being neighborly just kind of comes with the territory.

Small town propaganda.  Now do the small town local pastor who molests children or the rage-a-holic cop who pulls over women to get their addresses and phone numbers.  FARK YOU thedenverchannel.

This is as bad as those idiots who said an 80 year old woman cleaning motels in Maine was a "feel good" story.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Good job Jake.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now how 'bout a gallon of ranch sauce....
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PluckYew: FTFA: "This is a beautiful community," said Sherry Simms, general manager of the Peerless Theater. "Beautiful people."

In the town of Holyoke, being neighborly just kind of comes with the territory.

WTF?  In the town of (name your city) being neighborly just kind of comes with the territory.

Small town propaganda.  Now do the small town local pastor who molests children or the rage-a-holic cop who pulls over women to get their addresses and phone numbers.  FARK YOU thedenverchannel.

This is as bad as those idiots who said an 80 year old woman cleaning motels in Maine was a "feel good" story.


Perhaps you should read the whole article, ya mook.
 
