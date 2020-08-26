 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ding Dong. Tiiiiire   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 5:10 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was polite enough to ring the doorbell to let people know it was there. Also...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do you file a claim for auto or home???
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

isamudyson: At least it was polite enough to ring the doorbell to let people know it was there. Also...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 390x500]


Well, we're just about done here.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only got one of the columns. 6-10 split is tough.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...wheels that fall off a vehicle can often fly into the air and bounce into other vehicles at high speed if the screws are weak and not installed properly."

Screws? Seriously? Who writes these articles?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3i1e5d437yd84efcy34dardm-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: Only got one of the columns. 6 7-10 split is tough.


FTFM
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The guy at the end all "...what? ...how? ...where?" in pure body language, haha. What a wild experience that must have been. Human brains really struggle with things that don't make sense due to missing context, hehe.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Guairdean: "...wheels that fall off a vehicle can often fly into the air and bounce into other vehicles at high speed if the screws are weak and not installed properly."

Screws? Seriously? Who writes these articles?


Buncha lug nuts.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time for that guy to retire.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Little Old Lady "Thank You" Commercial | Discount Tire
Youtube TE1dFHmFCRk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
65 MPH?  Thought you limey's were metric.

Looks like a residential neighborhood, 65 mph seem high although the tire was zoomin'
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: Do you file a claim for auto or home???


I don't know, but I imagine someone's about to own a tire shop
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The guy was only injured (not killed) but this one is unsettling.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: isamudyson: At least it was polite enough to ring the doorbell to let people know it was there. Also...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 390x500]

Well, we're just about done here.


Someone still needs to post the loose wheel gag.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The guy was only injured (not killed) but this one is unsettling.


faceplant!!!
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the brake drum still attached? May have been locked up for a while before it broke off. Could have come from a trailer. Hence the smoldering
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Same duly tires hit man TWICE in a narrow Chinese tunnel
Youtube 5UOgHAHxTpY
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I watched a wheel & tire fall off a small flatbed trailer onto I-90 in South Dakota a number of years ago. It fell off the front of the trailer and shot out the back after going under one of the wheels so there's no farking way the driver didn't notice. Fortunately traffic was light and everyone was able to get out of the wobbly bouncing spare tire's way. Dumbass pulling the trailer never even slowed down.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Combustion: Do you file a claim for auto or home???


Home. Someone drove into our house a month ago. Still have something resembling ptsd as we were standing at the window when it happened so our minds were positive she was coming through and we were dead
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.