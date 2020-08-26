 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Canada.com)   Jerry Falwell to get $10.5M for letting his wife and pool boy cuckhold him. Hmm, I need to talk to my wife about an investment opportunity   (o.canada.com) divider line
81
    More: Asinine, Evangelicalism, Jerry Falwell Jr, Jerry Falwell, Falwell's dramatic departure, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, business partner of the Falwell family  
•       •       •

1305 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
transyrn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am only too sure the students that will be paying for this in the for of increased tuition and fees are thrilled!
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find it hilarious Liberty U made him sign a non-compete.

Don't work for any OTHER useless grifter schools!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He agreed to not work for a competing university during that time

LOL! Sure, he'll have job offers flying in. He'll have to eat them off with sticks.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would anyone pay to go to this school?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the cuckholding starts until after the cuckolding is finished, though.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he clean up the creampie?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why would anyone pay to go to this school?


It's like USC for the evangelical set. It's an image more than an education.

Plus you can literally study fairy tales and get a degree.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made a million+ a year off that school as president?!  Does a real college president anywhere make that kind of money, you know, a person with a real PhD, years of experience and drive?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think. . . some people think our society is worth saving.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compared to all the skims he partook in with the university as cover, that $10 million is nothing compared to the tens of millions a year he's now going to lose out on.

Not to mention, the half he's going to lose when his wife gets tired of being the punchline.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.
Ezekiel 23:20-21
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why would anyone pay to go to this school?


In Joplin MO I know two people going for an online degree with Liberty U. For some reason it has more street cred there than MSSU right there in town.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why would anyone pay to go to this school?


Because they will let you in if you do and not make you work hard once you get there?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.
Ezekiel 23:20-21


Yeah my wife is a size queen too.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Plus you can literally study fairy tales and get a degree.


Any Religious Studies degree can do that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatalvenom: But did he clean up the creampie?


fark is not your erotica site. but, yeah, did he?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll upgrade that hole in his ceiling.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell said of his decision to step down in good standing.


Wow, that's what it takes to step down in "good standing" at a religious school. I hope their donors are paying attention.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they outlawed cuckholds.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. I'm not going to judge anyone for their kinks. If it's safe, legal, and consensual, game on. I will however, mock you relentlessly for your hypocrisy
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: "The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell said of his decision to step down in good standing.


Wow, that's what it takes to step down in "good standing" at a religious school. I hope their donors are paying attention.


After he stepped down, then he sat down and watched everyone else go at it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: He made a million+ a year off that school as president?!  Does a real college president anywhere make that kind of money, you know, a person with a real PhD, years of experience and drive?


https://www.chronicle.com/article/exe​c​utive-compensation-at-public-and-priva​te-colleges/#id=table_private_2017

Looks like it's not uncommon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most dramatic news in my personal life is that my wife doesn't clear the microwave timer when she's done with it. What the hell happens to rich people's brains?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatalvenom: But did he clean up the creampie?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


In case anyone else needs it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why would anyone pay to go to this school?


Because a magical sky wizard told them to.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans always protect the grift with an insurance policy.
I mean the rich ones do. The poor ones just support them and get screwed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolloxReader: OkieDookie: There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.
Ezekiel 23:20-21

Yeah my wife is a size queen too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatalvenom: But did he clean up the creampie?


Ewwwwwwwwww
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So when does her video show up on PornHub?
You know they made at least one video.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: AlgaeRancher: Why would anyone pay to go to this school?

Because they will let you in if you do and not make you work hard once you get there?


And to think I studied engineering like a sucker.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: "The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell said of his decision to step down in good standing.


Wow, that's what it takes to step down in "good standing" at a religious school. I hope their donors are paying attention.


Christianity, especially evangelicalism, is the religion of forgiveness permissiveness. All manor of pervs are welcome, as long as they are act ashamed and pay their dues on time.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it only because if his prominence in the Christian community that this is such a big deal? I say let people have their kinks.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admit, damned hot pool boy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 403x516]

So when does her video show up on PornHub?
You know they made at least one video.


Prob more than one, since a lot of the time Jerry watched through video camera
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Is it only because if his prominence in the Christian community that this is such a big deal? I say let people have their kinks.


It's more the whole, "It's a sin if you do it, but it's ok for me." hypocrisy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Is it only because if his prominence in the Christian community that this is such a big deal?


Yes
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, please post picture of your wife. Then we'll talk.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure at least part of the settlement included destroying any videos Junior may have made that featured other board members or church leaders.

Mark my words, those dudes had gatherings that made the Eyes Wide Shut orgy look like Kirk Cameron's birthday party.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: I'm sure at least part of the settlement included destroying any videos Junior may have made that featured other board members or church leaders.

Mark my words, those dudes had gatherings that made the Eyes Wide Shut orgy look like Kirk Cameron's birthday party.


My way, your way, don't eat the soggy Subway.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I thought they outlawed cuckholds.


If they outlaw cuckoldry, only cucks will be outlaws.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolloxReader: OkieDookie: There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.
Ezekiel 23:20-21

Yeah my wife is a size queen too.


Oh, sorry to hear that bro. Well, at least there's your birthday bang, right?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I respect his deeply held religious beliefs.  If his wife wasn't a virgin when they married, she needs to be executed immediately.  Yay God!! \o/

/I'm sure his kids need to be killed also
//Biblical Law says so
\Delirious Mysterious Ways and all that
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 403x516]

So when does her video show up on PornHub?
You know they made at least one video.


See the thread about Michael Cohen...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say things like "That sounds like a bad porn I saw."

Jerry Falwell says things like "That sounds like a bad porn I did."
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Is it only because if his prominence in the Christian community that this is such a big deal? I say let people have their kinks.


His and his father's entire careers have been built on 5 decades of encouraging public demonization and discrimination of people for what they do in their bedrooms.

Fark off with your "stop kink shaming" bullshiat. Turnabout is fair play.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would definitely not be worth $10.5 in my case.  Careful, Subby, that you carefully manage the Rate of Return on your "investments."

/I have a hot wife, and we don't own a pool.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty University students/parents and We Build the Wall donors have a lot in common.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse,

I never thought it would happen to me, but I just got paid millions for indulging in my fantasy to watch my wife get railed by another man. YOU could experience this miracle too, if you only send me $50 for a vial of my fully-blessed Magic Pool Water, or $100 for my thrice-blessed Pool Boy-Attracting Holy Crystals, or $200 for the set of both...

Sorry, forgot who I was writing to for a second there.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.