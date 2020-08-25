 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Let's go dig up dad and give him a fresh shirt. He probably also wants a hug and a cigarette
22
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion's already been there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

what's weird about that?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Kelleyanne Conway chilling with her new friends.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? The Addams family has been doing it for years.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roundabout promotion for Drew Barrymore's upcoming TV show?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sex?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They needed the tux back from Grandpa.

/it was a rental.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least they're not SlimFast ads...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The little girl is heart-breaking :(
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x564]
Kelleyanne Conway chilling with her new friends.


Someone needs to tell that dead person that smoking can kill them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know of a way they could save a lot of time and effort...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x564]
Kelleyanne Conway chilling with her new friends.

Someone needs to tell that dead person that smoking can kill them.


The second hand smoke too.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I know of a way they could save a lot of time and effort...
[Fark user image 425x425]


"Banthem's head..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Really, you should do that while they're still above ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: Really, you should do that while they're still above ground.

[Fark user image 850x478]


you owe me a new keyboard
 
PureBounds
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x564]
Kelleyanne Conway chilling with her new friends.


Somebody needs to turn that picture into an anti-smoking ad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool. I needed some nightmare fuel for tonight.
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better bring his birthday cake
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's awkward if you never really liked them.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I wonder if it's awkward if you never really liked them.


Might be awkward, might not be so bad, since you don't have to deal with their personality anymore.
 
