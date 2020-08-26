 Skip to content
(NPR)   Laura's packing an "unsurvivable storm surge" for some in its path. Stay safe, Farkers   (npr.org) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, storm surge, Hurricane Laura, projected storm surge, major hurricane, Louisiana coasts Wednesday night, tropical storm force winds, National Hurricane Center  
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get put of the way, folks.
Help those around you.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the fark out now, please.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President had a reasonable tweet that expressed both concern and s willingness to assist. I think he had a stroke.
 
dbirchall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, how did POTUS get a WHITE sharpie?

media.npr.org
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goin' with a classic -

Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This being 2020 and all, who didn't see this coming?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously:
Fark user image
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year is relentless.

/ Tragedy everywhere all the time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laura has killed before

Fark user image
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But yeah, get out, this is the love child of Katrina and Harvey.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how's Trump gonna fark this one up?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, how did POTUS get a WHITE sharpie?

[media.npr.org image 850x636]


It's headed for the Maritimes??

Fark user image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri City (Houston suburb) checking in. Got all outdoor stuff in the garage and supplies like water, dry food, battery packs/batteries, gas full in cars, liquor and plenty of weed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So how's Trump gonna fark this one up?


In surprisingly new ways.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's much worse places it could be headed (in terms of population affected.)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: dbirchall: Wait, how did POTUS get a WHITE sharpie?

[media.npr.org image 850x636]

It's headed for the Maritimes??

[Fark user image 300x168]


lol I love watching Frankie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unsurvivable storm surge", holy fark!

Listening to MSNBC a few minutes ago, they said the storm surge could go as far as 30 miles inland

Yeah, that's just what that part of the country needs right about now...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 631x500]


OMG, I'm dying!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I  so don't care. So sick of this shiat. Pack your shiat up, GTFO. It's an unlivable place.

Move to where the food is!!!!

Fark user image
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, how did POTUS get a WHITE sharpie?

[media.npr.org image 850x636]


at least Alabama's safe
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly, you fools!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: I  so don't care. So sick of this shiat. Pack your shiat up, GTFO. It's an unlivable place.

Move to where the food is!!!!

[Fark user image image 220x223]


Such compassionate.
Much edgy.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Gyrfalcon: So how's Trump gonna fark this one up?

In surprisingly new ways.


Are we taking prop bets? I'll put $20 on a FEMA response team being sent to an elderly lesbian couple of Louise and Anna.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll only be up 15 feet, and it'll be gone by the end of August.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw yesterday that there would be a 13' storm surge.  My son was like, "That can't be right.  13'?!  if that for real?"

"It means just what it sounds like.  The water level will be twice as high as you are tall, and it will rush across the land."

upload.wikimedia.org

What a storm surge might look like.

I feel terrible for anyone in the path of all that.  Be safe, folks.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a surge, got a surge and it's outta control
Got a surge I want to purge 'cause I'm losing control

Unsurvivable surge I want to tell you all about it
Got an unsurvivable surge, it makes me scream and shout it
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Goin' with a classic -

[Fark user image 291x173]


Damn you. I'm posting this anyway.

Fark user image
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: President had a reasonable tweet that expressed both concern and s willingness to assist. I think he had a stroke.


Intern grabbed his phone by mistake?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It'll only be up 15 feet, and it'll be gone by the end of August.


It's going to disappear.  One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It'll only be up 15 feet, and it'll be gone by the end of August.


How long might a person need to hold their breath? Cause I think I'm good for a minute or so.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy set up a live twitch feed to his home in Lake Charles. He's evacuated but will run as long as internet/ power remain.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they released flight simulator.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: I  so don't care. So sick of this shiat. Pack your shiat up, GTFO. It's an unlivable place.

Move to where the food is!!!!

[Fark user image 220x223]


So, what is that guy up to lately?

70 mph wind gusts predicted for where I am, about 70 miles east of the projected landfall.  I'm also 32 feet above sea level and if I ever flood, more than half the state will be under water.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

envistaforensics.com
Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It figures that it's 2020 and I finally have a hurricane named after me, and it's going to kill everybody.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.


cdn.shopify.com
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: President had a reasonable tweet that expressed both concern and s willingness to assist. I think he had a stroke.


Because it's going to hit Alabama.

/Goddammit, where's my sharpie?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.


Because picking up and leaving isn't an option for some people, especially the poor.  Who are usually be the ones that suffer.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.

[cdn.shopify.com image 480x358]


If you add in blizzards, you've got most of the country covered.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: President had a reasonable tweet that expressed both concern and s willingness to assist. I think he had a stroke.


He didn't say that he thinks that it is just going to go away?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.


Fark that.  I lived in Indiana way too long.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe Arkansas
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.


the area that Laura is forecast to hit (border of LA and TX) is marked as one of the lowest risk areas....
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: How long might a person need to hold their breath?


A llooonnngggg time...

Fark user image
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Get the fark out now, please.


That's what she said!
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: It's times like these I question why people choose to live in the areas where they live.

In case you missed it for the last 1000 years, the Atlantic Coast and Gulf gets hurricane. Not news at 11.

[envistaforensics.com image 850x769]Other than Mrs. O'Leary's cow, it seems like the Great Lakes region is pretty much where people should live.


Am I crazy or did you post a drought map in a hurricane thread?
 
